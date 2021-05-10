World Lupus 2021: 5 Things You Should Know About This Mysterious Disease





This condition is an autoimmune disease. That is, the human immune system (usually the body’s system that fights infections) attacks healthy tissue instead. It can cause inflammation and pain anywhere in the patient’s body.

Diseases can look different from patient to patient and can remain undetected or diagnosed for years.

The· Lupus America Foundation Quote 1.5 million Americans and at least 5 million people around the world have some form of lupus. There are four forms of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), skin-specific lupus, erythema caused by some prescription drugs, and rare erythema affecting infants in women with the disease.

Despite ongoing research on how the disease manifests itself in patients and what causes it, scientists and other experts sometimes describe the disease as a cruel mystery-that is, they. Still has a lot to learn about it.

Dr. Karen H. Kostenberger, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and director of the Lupus Program at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, said: “It’s treatable, but it can still be very painful and difficult to overcome,” said Kostenbader, chairman. Lupus Foundation Of the American Medical Science Advisory Board. May 10th is World Lupus Day , And we recently caught up with Kostenbader to learn more about the disease. This conversation has been edited and summarized for clarity. CNN: What does it mean that lupus is an autoimmune disease? Dr. Karen Kostenbader: This means that the immune system is attacking healthy tissues in the body, not an infection. With lupus, patients make antibodies to a wide variety of organs, cells, internuclear proteins, and intercellular particles. Any organ system can be involved. As a result, it can appear and disappear over time, causing a variety of symptoms that vary from person to person. These include extreme fatigue, joint pain and swelling, low-grade fever, and damage to internal organs such as the kidneys, heart, and lungs. That is why it makes diagnosis and treatment so difficult. CNN: How do specialists diagnose if the symptoms of lupus vary widely from patient to patient? Costen Bader: One thing that all lupus patients have in common is that they have been dealing with chronic pain and discomfort for some time. When lupus first appears, symptoms include fever, joint pain, and a rash. These symptoms are similar to those of other autoimmune diseases such as infections and rheumatoid arthritis and can be difficult to diagnose. You need a keen clinician and specialist. These symptoms are similar to those of other autoimmune diseases such as infections and rheumatoid arthritis and can be difficult to diagnose. You need a keen clinician and specialist. Sometimes it can take some time — according to (recent) research (Almost 7) ​​years. As soon as the symptoms become associated with three or more different organ systems, the clinician should start thinking about lupus. CNN: What is the cure? The hydroxychloroquine we learned doesn’t work for Covid-19, but does it really work for lupus? Costen Bader: Thankfully, today we are receiving more and more treatment through clinical trials. But historically, the treatment was hydroxychloroquine. This is the same drug that has been touted for some time as a potential treatment for Covid-19. This drug does not work for Covid, but it does work for lupus. In last year’s pandemic, there was a significant deficiency of hydroxychloroquine when people thought Covid would work. This was a problem for the patient. Antimalarials also help stabilize the disease, and steroids also work. Steroids have many side effects such as weight gain and glaucoma. The goal of some new therapies (they are all immunosuppressants) is to keep organ involvement under control. CNN: Are men or women more likely to have lupus? Costen Bader: Lupus mainly affects women — 9 out of 10 people with lupus are women. Also, it generally begins at the age of 15-44. I don’t know why this happens. That is one of the challenges. Many autoimmune diseases have a sexual orientation. In lupus, the incidence increases during menstruation and decreases after menopause. Men with two X chromosomes also have a high prevalence of lupus, so the X chromosome is probably associated with it. This is one aspect of the disease that we are still studying. CNN: What are some of the other challenges that experts have identified about Lupus? Costen Bader: Lupus are two to three times more common than Europeans, including African Americans, Hispanic / Latin Americans, Asians, Native Americans, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and other Pacific Islanders. The real burden of this country lies on young African-American women. Lupus is one of the top five causes of death for young African-American women. We have just begun to have a sufficient number of populations involved in the study to confirm that the genetics associated with the patient may differ. CNN: Is lupus contagious? Costen Bader: It is not contagious. But it also happens with other autoimmune diseases — people with lupus usually have a family of rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases. For people with lupus, relatives are also 5 to 20% more likely to develop lupus. Experts believe that it can develop in response to certain hormones (such as estrogen) or environmental triggers. Environmental triggers are something outside the body that can cause or exacerbate the symptoms of lupus. For example, we know that smoking increases the risk of lupus and oral contraceptives can also cause it. Obesity, stress, and post-traumatic stress disorders can be the trigger. We know that if people have a genetic predisposition and they are in the wrong environment, their inflammatory pathways are triggered and they are at risk. CNN: What’s the outlook for people with lupus? Costen Bader: Lupus Lupus It is not a death sentence. With the right medicines and the right doctors and caregivers involved, lupus patients can have children, have jobs and live a productive life like everyone else.

