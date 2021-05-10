This doubles your risk of death after a heart attack, new research says





You are young and middle-aged heart Attack, your mental health may affect your long-term survival, new research suggests.Read — and don’t miss these to ensure your health and the health of others A sure sign that you had a COVID and didn’t know it.. Patients with high distress are at high risk Researchers at Emory University examined 283 survivors of a heart attack between the ages of 18 and 61 (mean age 51). Each responded to a questionnaire assessing the levels of depression, anxiety, anger, stress, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) within 6 months of a heart attack. Using that data, scientists classified each person as having mild, moderate, or severe mental distress. Within five years of a heart attack, 80 of the 283 patients had an additional heart attack or stroke and were hospitalized for heart failure or died of heart-related causes. Researchers found that this happened in 47% of patients with high distress, compared with 22% of patients with mild distress. The findings will be presented at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Virtual Annual Meeting on May 16. They have not been peer reviewed yet. In a statement, Dr. Mariana Garcia, lead author of Cardiology Fellow at Emory University, said, “Our findings show that cardiologists value regular psychological assessments, especially among young patients. It suggests that it needs to be considered. “ “Equally important, in addition to traditional medical therapies and cardiac rehabilitation, seek treatments to improve the psychological distress of young patients after a heart attack, such as meditation, relaxation techniques, and holistic approaches. We need to, “Garcia said. Relation: According to science, the number one cause of heart attacks Mental health affects heart health Researchers say their study is the first to assess mental health that affects the recovery of young heart attack survivors. However, their findings are similar to previous studies focused on the elderly, where mental health was found to be an important factor in the recovery of heart attacks. This study also adds a wealth of studies suggesting that mental health affects heart health. Conditions such as anxiety, depression, and PTSD can cause stress responses that can contribute to inflammation, which is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Researchers have also found that patients with heart attacks who report high distress are blacks, women, poor, tobacco users, and are more likely to have diabetes or high blood pressure. “This finding highlights the importance of socio-economic status for higher distress and raises important questions about the role of race, gender, and other factors,” Garcia said. Relation: Signs of becoming one of the “most deadly” cancers How stress puts a strain on the heart “If the stress is too great, High blood pressureAlso known as hypertension, asthma, ulcers, and irritable bowel syndrome, “said Ernest L. Schifflin, MD, of McGill University School of Medicine, who was not involved in the study. High blood pressure damages blood vessels. , Can cause a heart attack or stroke, and stress can cause people to engage in unhealthy behaviors such as irritable bowel syndrome and overeating. Experts advise dealing with stress by exercising, avoiding tobacco, drinking moderately, eating a healthy diet, and maintaining a healthy weight. All of these have been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease. So stay safe, Vaccine when it becomes available and do not access any of these to save your own life and the lives of others 35 locations most likely to be infected with COVID..

