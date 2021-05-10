Health
Men’s loneliness and social isolation increase the risk of cancer
smoking And obesity It is a well-known risk factor for cancer.It may be time to add Lonely On the list-at least for men.
In the study reported in Psychiatric research, Researchers at the University of Eastern Finland (UEF) found that middle-aged Finnish men who reported feeling social dissatisfaction were 10% more likely to develop cancer than their corresponding men. That was true even after confounding factors such as age, lifestyle and depression. Sleep quality, Risk of heart disease, Body mass index and socioeconomic status were taken into account.
“Based on recent studies, it is estimated that loneliness can be as serious a health risk as smoking and overweight. Our findings should pay attention to this issue. We support the idea that there is, “said co-author Siiri-Liisi Kraav. UEF press release..
Since the 1980s, UEF researchers have tracked the health status of study participants. Initially there were 2,570 East Finnish men between the ages of 42 and 61. During the study, 649 men developed cancer. 283 people have died.Statistical analysis revealed that men with cancer were more likely to report loneliness and social feelings disproportionately. isolation And depression.. In addition, those who died of their illness were often single at baseline and were unmarried, divorced, or widowed. (Although men were involved in this study, Other studies A strong social network of women, an antidote to loneliness, has been found to be associated with better survival from invasive breast cancer. )
Interestingly, the strength of the two associations: loneliness and increased risk of cancer, and social isolation and increased risk of cancer depended on the type of cancer.Although loneliness was a factor for lung cancer, There was no social isolation.But neither was associated with increased risk Prostate cancer Or Colorectal cancer.. Researchers hope to find, among other reasons, why they plan to continue investigating the health effects of loneliness.
“It’s important to look more closely at the mechanisms by which loneliness causes adverse health effects,” Kraav said. “This information not only allows us to better mitigate loneliness and the harm it causes, but also allows us to find the best way to target precautionary measures.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many experienced a feeling of loneliness and social isolation. to see “COVID-19 makes older people feel lonely“When”Cancer Survivor’s “Quarantine Journal” Becomes Pandemic Solitude Sesame Oil.. ”
