Learn the signs and help children prosper

My kids complained a lot when the pandemic happened. They went to the mall and missed eating and dating with their friends. I thought I would get used to it, but four months later, a 4-year-old kid asked me when to go to the ceiling. I think he was fed up with the great outdoors. I saw despair in his eyes when he asked how long the virus was present. When I said I didn’t know, I had a lump in my throat.
Then his sleeping habits changed. He started getting up at 5 am. He also woke up in the middle of the night and didn’t go back to bed, causing some behavioral problems for him and me.
His 6-year-old sister began to become more anxious. When I returned to face-to-face learning in the fall of 2020, both children felt better, but my daughter’s anxiety lasted, as did the irregular sleep at age four.
The impact of the pandemic on my children is nothing compared to what is seen nationwide. Some kids weren’t as lucky as I was and didn’t have the opportunity to go back to school. It provides routines and structure – exactly what a child thrives on. Some have lost their families, become ill, and faced turmoil at home (domestic violence, parents lose their jobs).
Children and teens rely on school for normality. And they rely on their parents to tell them that everything is okay. Without either of them, maybe they feel quite lost now. I felt that way too.
I’m worried about children who feel more than different types. I’m worried that from April to October 2020, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found a 24% increase in visits to mental health emergency rooms for children ages 5-11 at hospitals across the country. Let me do it. Children aged 12 to 17 increased by 31%. These emergencies include suicide attempts.
I experienced suicidal ideation. It’s dark, confusing, and horrifying to feel pain that dies faster than you continue to feel it. My heart hurts for them, these babies.
Now is the time to switch focus to the boy’s mental health. Exactly this second. It’s easy and convenient to think that when things “return to normal”, children will do so automatically, but it’s wrong. Mental health affects how children learn and grow. Imbalances can have serious consequences if left untreated. And even in that situation, depression, anxiety, and other disorders can take years to manage.
For some, it’s a lifelong struggle. Let’s not let COVID-19 and the enormous cataclysms that accompany it ruin the lives of our children.
How to help:
- Discuss your child’s emotions and emotions openly and without judgment.
- Teach your child healthy coping skills to combat feelings of anxiety, sadness, fear, and anger.
- Maintain a healthy diet and physical activity.
- Stick to a healthy sleep schedule.
- Please tell me how to keep a diary for your child.
Signs to look for (from CDC):
- Sensitivity, and not necessarily sadness
- Loss of interest in hobbies and activities
- Behavioral changes
- Increased reports of stomach or headache
- Changes in sleep and dietary patterns
- Always worried about the future
Don’t be afraid to talk about suicidal ideation. Just because you mention it doesn’t mean you have that idea in your child’s head.
If your child has suicidal ideation, take him to the nearest emergency room. Contact your school counselor or primary care physician for your child’s mental health.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.
Heatherlobe has experienced major depression, anxiety, and personality disorders for over 20 years, while at the same time fighting mental health stigma. She is Unruly Neurons (www.unrulyneurons.com), A blog specializing in the normalization of depression and a member of the Todd Hunter State Legislature’s Suicide Prevention Task Force.
Mind Matters
Now we need to take care of mental health more than ever. Opinion contributor Heather Loeb explains why in this special series and explores other important mental health topics.
