Sixty8 Capital announces the first closure of a $ 20 million fund to support diverse founders

Indianapolis, May 10, 2021 / PRNewswire /- Sixty8 Capital , IndianapolisSeed Stage Venture Capital (VC) -based companies supporting Black, Latinx, Women and LGBTQ + -led startups are new today $ 20 million Venture fund. Investors include Indiana Next Level Fund, 50 South Capital, Bank of America, Eli Lilly and Company, First Internet Bank, and Central Indiana Community Foundation.Led by Managing Director Kelly Jones , Sixty8 Capital is industry agnostic, with a focus on the Midwest and initially focused on coastal seed investment. Sixty8 Capital All ventures , one of Indiana Allos’s most active VC firm Paul Eringer Serve as a venture partner.

Sixty8 Capital aims to invest in 25 to 30 pre-seed and seed stage companies. $ 250,000 To $ 500,000 For each company, reserve additional funding for subsequent rounds. Investment focuses on undercapitalized founders and innovators, as 90% of venture capital looks like investors and is directed at people living nearby. The company’s investment treatise focuses on revealing the potential of diverse founders whose access to capital is restricted by race, gender, sexual orientation, or proximity.

“We believe there is an opportunity to truly level the competition when it comes to capital access for diverse founders in every industry,” he said. Kelly Jones, Managing Director of Sixty8 Capital and the state’s first black female VC Indiana.. “There is $ 4 trillion I missed an opportunity when I wasn’t focusing on the diverse founders. Venture capital has great opportunities to change the course of SMBs and micro-enterprise by leveraging technology to help build products and services that have the opportunity to scale. “

Opportunities for such investments will soon become apparent.The founder of black people Only 1% The number of venture capital-funded startups, and startups with all-female founding teams, lost their share of all VC dollars invested last year. Only 2.4% .. Sixty8 Capital has already identified one of its first investments. Qualifi , IndianapolisA base SaaS platform that helps recruiters improve recruitment efficiency and effectiveness.

“Sixty8 Capital’s support goes beyond investment. The team will play an active role in advancing the management team, optimizing marketing and sales, supporting acquisitions, and strategically withdrawing potential.” I will. Darian Miquel, CEO and co-founder of Qualifi. “We are similarly tuned for the impact we want to have on the world. It is invaluable to be able to work with them on strategy and leverage their decades of experience, especially Kelly from the beginning on Qualifi. She was a champion .. She was always convinced that we would succeed. Having Sixty8 Capital as an investor informs the wider VC community that Qualifi is a notable startup. is.”

IndianapolisEli Lilly and Company, a pharmaceutical company, has invested in Sixty8 Capital focusing on several areas of impact, including access to healthcare, diversity of suppliers, and work within the community in which Lily operates. We believe it is ideal for our racial justice initiative.

“We are pleased to support Sixty8 Capital on our mission to uplift undervalued founders and innovators,” he said. Philip Johnson, Senior Vice President and Treasury, Eli Lilly and Company. “Diverse and historically undervalued founders struggle to get the capital to form and build their business. Lily’s investment in Sixty8 Capital is the community we serve. Represents a wide range of efforts to use our financial and human capital to create lasting changes that make people’s lives better. “

Management of Sixty8 Capital, according to Jones directorReaching the founders is an important part of the fund’s strategy.

“We have to help these founders lift the veil on how they can connect with VCs,” she said. “You can listen without investing now. You can give feedback on their marketing. Some of them are trying to start a company while doing a full-time job, a few Some people are bootstrapping for years. They may be profitable. They may not be ready to raise money, but we can help them get there. Whether it’s SaaS, media, CPG, or e-commerce, they can embrace their ideas. They want to find a variety of founders that traditional VCs have overlooked. “

The name Sixty8 Capital comes from the generation, class, and political events of 1968, the watershed year of the civil rights movement. Innovatemap, a digital product agency, has convened a diverse team of thoughts and spirits, including: Tyler HillCreates the brand identity of Sixty8 Capital, Head of Design for Pattern89.

Sixty8 Capital is actively seeking interest from blacks, Latinos, women and LGBTQ + founders, with a focus on Midwestern start-ups. For more information sixty8.capital ..

About Sixty8 Capital:

Sixty8 Capital Is the first venture capital company in Indiana Dedicated to investing in black, Latino, female and LGBTQ + -led startups. Designed industry-independent, Sixty8 Capital is a technology, technology-enabled, and direct consumer with limited access to the founder’s capital due to race, gender, sexual orientation, or investor proximity. Investing in companies forOriginally Indianapolis, Sixty8 Capital focuses on intershore efforts and is proud to be supported by Allos Ventures.

About Allos Ventures:

All ventures We are investing in early stage technology companies based in the Midwest. The investment will focus on B2B software companies at the seed or series A stage and increase the capital provided by seed and start-up investors. In addition to the capital provided by Allos, portfolio companies will benefit from the extensive operational and business building experience of their management partners, making them available as needed to support the growth of each portfolio company. I will.

Media contacts:

Sixty8 Capital’s BLAST media

317.806.1900

[email protected]

Source Sixty8 Capital

Related Links

http: //sixty8.capital