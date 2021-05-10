Health
Serotonin transporters increase as depression declines, studies show
Low levels of serotonin in the brain are considered a possible cause of depression, and many antidepressants work by blocking proteins that carry serotonin from nerve cells. Brain imaging studies at the Karolinska Institute show that mean levels of serotonin transporter increased in a group of 17 people who recovered from depression after cognitive-behavioral therapy.Results will be published in the journal Translational psychiatry..
“Our results suggest that changes in the serotonin system are part of biology. depression Johann Randberg, the last author of the study, a researcher in the Department of Clinical Neuroscience at the Karolinska Institute, said that this change was associated with episodes rather than static features, that is, states rather than traits. It states that it is related. The functioning of the serotonin system in depression paves the way for a series of studies that may challenge the general concept of serotonin and depression. “
Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that affects mood and emotions in particular. Its transporter protein, 5-HTT, is thought to play an important role in depression because it excretes serotonin from neuronal synapses in the brain and regulates the amount of active serotonin in the brain.
Many modern antidepressants block this transporter and increase synaptic serotonin levels. However, the effects of these drugs can be delayed for several weeks, and in some cases they are completely ineffective, so there is an urgent need for new or improved medications. To achieve this, we need more knowledge about the biological causes of the disease.
Early studies have shown that depressed people have lower levels of 5-HTT in the brain than healthy people. This finding is somewhat surprising given the “serotonin hypothesis,” which is the predominant theory of serotonin function in depression.This theory shows that low levels of synaptic serotonin are the cause Depressive symptomsAnd because 5-HTT’s function is to lower serotonin levels, high levels of protein can be expected in people with depression. To better understand these findings, long-term or post-treatment study designs can be used to answer the question of whether 5-HTT in people with depression is temporarily or chronically low. ..
In this study, researchers sought to investigate how serotonin transporters change when people with depression are successfully treated. To do this, they measured 5-HTT levels in 17 individuals with depression before and after a course of internet-based cognitive-behavioral therapy.The measurement was achieved in Positron emission tomography (PET), a brain imaging technique that allows scientists to use radioactive tracers to measure the levels of various substances in the brain.
The researchers found that levels of 5-HTT were on average 10 percent higher after 3 months of treatment when 13 of the 17 patients reported significant improvement in symptoms. Prior to treatment, depressed individuals had about the same average level of 5-HTT as the control group of 17 healthy individuals.
“Instead of low levels of serotonin transporters when depression was treated, we found the opposite. More transporters after improvement,” said Dr. Lundberg, a postdoctoral fellow. One Jonas Svensson said. “One possible interpretation is that the serotonin system does not cause depression, but it is part of the brain’s defenses to protect itself from depression. For example, when an individual is exposed to stress, It is hypothesized that the level of 5-HTT will decrease, such as depression, when this stress disappears, the level will increase or normalize, but as these ideas were raised by our research. It’s also important to point out that we can’t draw anything in that design-a conclusion on why the level of 5-HTT changes. “
The study had several limitations, including only 17 individuals with heterogeneous depression, and the control group being tested only once. Researchers are currently Serotonin The system can be part of a stress protection system.
“The availability of serotonin transporters increases in patients recovering from depression episodes,” Jonas E. Svensson, Cecilia Svanborg, Pontus Plavén-Sigray, Viktor Kaldo, Christer Halldin, Martin Schain, Johan Lundberg, Translational psychiatry, Online May 10, 2021 DOI: 10.1038 / s41398-021-01376-w
