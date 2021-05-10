Women give birth in a COVID-19 coma. “Miracle” premature infants survive





Key Point A 27-year-old Welsh woman gave birth in a coma with COVID-19 in January.

She was told by her doctor that she and her baby might not survive before falling into a coma.

Three months after the trial, both the mother and the baby girl got well. A woman from Newport, Wales, who tested positive for COVID-19, gave birth in a coma. Mariam Ahmad’s baby, a girl named Hadilla by her and her husband Usman, was born on January 18 when a 27-year-old paralegal suffering from asthma was in a coma at a hospital in Cumbran. .. Tell her story BBCAhmad revealed that he went to the hospital with his second child in January of the 29th week of pregnancy after a positive COVID-19 test. She thought the visit wouldn’t take long at the time, but her condition soon deteriorated. “Suddenly my oxygen mask was set much higher-I didn’t hear it properly,” she said. “It was very noisy. Someone washed my face and took care of me. I was very weak.” She didn’t realize the seriousness of the situation until Ahmad’s doctors discussed the need for a Caesarean section. Doctors said Ahmad was conscious throughout the process, but warned that her baby might not survive. Later that same day, Ahmad was told he had to fall into a coma. The doctor informed her that she might not be able to take advantage of it. “It happened very early,” she said. “It was within about 5 minutes, they told me’you go to the ventilator, you have a caesarean section, the baby will come out, you will lose consciousness, you May not achieve it. Say goodbye. “ “I didn’t even talk to my husband or son. I never left my son and didn’t talk overnight,” Ahmad recalled. “I was crying face-to-face with my parents. It was like a two-minute phone call. My mother was like,’What are you talking about?’. I was lonely and scared.” After a tearful conversation with her family, Ahmad soon fell into a coma. The next day, Ahmad woke up around noon. It turns out that her baby was unknowingly born the night before. “I didn’t know what happened,” she said. “I woke up. Apparently I saw nothing in my stomach and I was in great pain.” About a week after giving birth, Ahmad couldn’t see the baby and had to accept the photos and videos the medical team sent to her. When Ahmad and her husband were finally able to reunite with their daughter, they quickly decided on a name — Hadilla. “In Islamic beliefs, Kadiya is a very strong and independent woman,” Ahmad said. “From my point of view, my hadilla was very strong. She had no problems and gave birth prematurely in 29 weeks. They taught me all the complications. She has none of them. It wasn’t. It was a miracle. “” After spending eight weeks in the hospital, Baby Hadilla was finally able to go home with her parents. According to the mother, the baby is “happy, healthy, and eats well” at the age of three months. Photo: AFP / Anthony WALLACE

