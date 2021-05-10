Health
Preterm birth can pose a long-term stroke risk to the mother
It’s no wonder that preterm babies can face more health problems than babies who are due to give birth.
However, new studies suggest that the same may apply to mothers.
A study published in the journal of the American Heart Association on Monday circulation Preterm women have been shown to be at increased risk of stroke. “I don’t know if there’s a lot of awareness about this,” said Dr. Casey Crump, who led the study.
Maturity pregnancy lasts about 40 weeks. Births before 37 weeks are considered preterm birth. According to Crump, a previous small study suggested a link between preterm birth and stroke, and hypertension, a major risk factor for stroke, and “we were interested in further investigation.” is.
So researchers turned to Sweden, where the universal health insurance system “promotes very good data collection,” said Crump, a professor of home medicine and epidemiology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. It was.
As a result, a study of nearly 2.2 million women who gave birth between 1973 and 2015 and a stroke diagnosis of the same year were conducted. By the end of the study, 36,372 participants (1.7%) had a stroke.
Even after considering other risk factors such as smoking, obesity, and diabetes, the frequency of stroke was 42% higher in preterm women compared to maturity. And the earlier the pregnancy, the greater the risk.
“These risks were highest in the 10 years after giving birth, but persisted until 40 years later,” Crump said. “The most amazing thing for us was that these risks lasted very long.”
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 10 births in the United States is premature. Strokes that occur when the brain is deprived of blood and oxygen affect an estimated 795,000 people each year in the United States. According to Crump, the results of this study apply to both ischemic strokes when obstructions block the arteries that carry blood to the brain and hemorrhagic strokes when blood vessels in the brain rupture.
“This was a very influential study,” said Dr. Amytis Towfighi, an associate professor of neurology at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. She was not involved in new research. “This is the largest cohort study to date looking at the association between preterm birth and stroke and is very well designed.”
What wasn’t done in this study, Towfighi said, “answers the question of why. It may be related to inflammation and hypercoagulation (the tendency to form blood clots), but the causative mechanism. I don’t know yet. “
Crump said he hopes researchers will follow up on further research to understand those answers. “This needs to be reproduced elsewhere and in groups to see if it differs in other races and ethnic groups.”
However, in the meantime, both doctors agree with preterm women, and their clinicians should be aware of warnings about an increased risk of long-term stroke.
“We can advise them to make sure they eat,” Towfighi said. Healthy diet, Engage in physical activity, refrain from smoking, undergo regular inspections and screen High blood pressure, Diabetes and high cholesterol, if you need preventatives, you can start to reduce their risk stroke.. ”
Copyright © 2021 HealthDay.. all rights reserved.
Quote: Preterm birth is a mother obtained on May 10, 2021 from https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-05-preterm-deliveries-pose-long-term-mothers.html (May 10, 2021) ) May pose a long-term stroke risk
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]