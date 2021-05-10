Preterm birth can pose a long-term stroke risk to the mother





It’s no wonder that preterm babies can face more health problems than babies who are due to give birth.

However, new studies suggest that the same may apply to mothers.

A study published in the journal of the American Heart Association on Monday circulation Preterm women have been shown to be at increased risk of stroke. “I don’t know if there’s a lot of awareness about this,” said Dr. Casey Crump, who led the study.

Maturity pregnancy lasts about 40 weeks. Births before 37 weeks are considered preterm birth. According to Crump, a previous small study suggested a link between preterm birth and stroke, and hypertension, a major risk factor for stroke, and “we were interested in further investigation.” is.

So researchers turned to Sweden, where the universal health insurance system “promotes very good data collection,” said Crump, a professor of home medicine and epidemiology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. It was.

As a result, a study of nearly 2.2 million women who gave birth between 1973 and 2015 and a stroke diagnosis of the same year were conducted. By the end of the study, 36,372 participants (1.7%) had a stroke.

Even after considering other risk factors such as smoking, obesity, and diabetes, the frequency of stroke was 42% higher in preterm women compared to maturity. And the earlier the pregnancy, the greater the risk.

“These risks were highest in the 10 years after giving birth, but persisted until 40 years later,” Crump said. “The most amazing thing for us was that these risks lasted very long.”

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 10 births in the United States is premature. Strokes that occur when the brain is deprived of blood and oxygen affect an estimated 795,000 people each year in the United States. According to Crump, the results of this study apply to both ischemic strokes when obstructions block the arteries that carry blood to the brain and hemorrhagic strokes when blood vessels in the brain rupture.

“This was a very influential study,” said Dr. Amytis Towfighi, an associate professor of neurology at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. She was not involved in new research. “This is the largest cohort study to date looking at the association between preterm birth and stroke and is very well designed.”

What wasn’t done in this study, Towfighi said, “answers the question of why. It may be related to inflammation and hypercoagulation (the tendency to form blood clots), but the causative mechanism. I don’t know yet. “

Crump said he hopes researchers will follow up on further research to understand those answers. “This needs to be reproduced elsewhere and in groups to see if it differs in other races and ethnic groups.”

However, in the meantime, both doctors agree with preterm women, and their clinicians should be aware of warnings about an increased risk of long-term stroke.

“We can advise them to make sure they eat,” Towfighi said. Healthy diet, Engage in physical activity, refrain from smoking, undergo regular inspections and screen High blood pressure, Diabetes and high cholesterol, if you need preventatives, you can start to reduce their risk stroke.. ”

