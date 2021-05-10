A new study finds that a Mediterranean diet may stimulate the liver to prevent Alzheimer’s disease





A Mediterranean diet — Rich in fish, vegetables and olive oil — may help avoid Alzheimer’s disease, New research suggests. Analysis of brain scans from more than 500 older people found that older people who ate a Mediterranean diet destroyed the brains of people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease with brain contractions and high levels of abnormalities Researchers have revealed that they are unlikely to show protein, in the medical journal Neurology. “Following a diet like the Mediterranean can delay the condition of Alzheimer’s disease and prevent cognitive decline,” said Tommaso Ballarini, a postdoctoral fellow at the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases in Bonn, the lead author of the study. I will. “This is especially relevant for older people who are at high risk for Alzheimer’s disease.” “This study adds a set of evidence about the protective effects of a healthy lifestyle on brain health and looks forward to the prevention of dementia,” Ballarini said in an email. Scientists say that the brains of patients with Alzheimer’s disease show contractions and are rich in two abnormal proteins: amyloid beta, which causes plaques between nerve cells, and tau, which eventually accumulates in the tangles that clog the inside of the cells. Kill them that I’ve known for a long time to display on. For a new study, Ballarini and his colleagues recruited 512 seniors. The average age was 69 years, of whom 343 were at increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease due to illness relatives or poor memory and thinking ability. Relation The brains of all elderly people were scanned by MRI to test the levels of two abnormal proteins in cerebrospinal fluid samples. Dietary data was obtained from a questionnaire asking about foods consumed in the past month, and each survey participant received a score based on the frequency of meals. Typical health foods of the Mediterranean dietFrequent consumption of unhealthy foods such as fish, vegetables, legumes, fruits, whole grains, olive oil, and lean meat. Thinking or cognitive abilities were assessed in a series of tests focused on five different areas: language, memory, and executive function. Executive function includes functions such as judgment, concentration and planning. Researchers analyzed the results of brain scans, cognitive tests, and diet scores combined with demographic factors such as age, gender, and education, and each point in the diet score corresponds to nearly a year of brain aging. I found out that there is. .. In addition, those with lower dietary scores were more likely to have lower memory test scores and higher levels of amyloid and tau. This study does not explain how diet affects brain health. “This remains an interesting open question,” Ballarini said. “Following a Mediterranean diet may act on certain mechanisms associated with the neuropathology of Alzheimer’s disease, for example by regulating neuroinflammation, or by promoting cardiovascular health, for example. It may maintain brain health through systemic effects. “ The main message of this study is that a healthy lifestyle helps maintain cognition, said Dr. Oscar Lopez, a professor of neurology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. What this study doesn’t know is whether diet helps the brain or is it just a marker of an overall healthy lifestyle. “People who eat a healthy diet are more likely to see a doctor, be better educated, and be involved in cognitive-stimulating activities,” he added. “That is, it’s a series of activities that take place around a healthy diet.” Nonetheless, Lopez has shown that eating a Mediterranean diet is otherwise good for you, so even if it hasn’t been proven to maintain brain function, it keeps you healthy. Will keep.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos