Increasing the eligibility of the COVID-19 vaccine is a major step towards herd immunity, health officials say.





If federal regulators approve the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 15, local health officials say it will be a major step towards raising the overall COVID-19 vaccination level in Wisconsin. That’s 21 percent of the state’s population Under 18, And the vaccine Under test For 6-month-old young children. So far, 37 percent of the states Fully vaccinated For COVID-19.Better while NationIt is far from the level that may be required for herd immunity, which is more than 70% of the population. Wisconsin public health officials have vaccinated parents who wish to receive shots when children aged 12 to 15 qualify for this age group, including Crawford County Public Health Officer Cindy Liniker. We are sending you a consent form. “I want a good uptake at school,” Riniker said. “Mainly promoting the fact that if you are engaged in sports or extracurricular activities and are fully vaccinated, you do not need to quarantine if you come into contact with someone who is positive for COVID-19.” In Walkisha, it’s no longer an incentive.Recent Waukesha School District Finished Quarantine policy for students and staff exposed to others infected with the coronavirus. Students and staff can continue to self-quarantine. Sign up for daily news! Stay up to date with the WPR email newsletter. If the Food and Drug Administration expands the use of Pfizer vaccines Opinion poll by Kaiser Family Foundation We found that about 29% of parents of children under the age of 18 say they will be vaccinated “immediately”. According to polls, an additional 32% wanted to see how the vaccine works before inoculating their children. In Dane County, vaccination is generally strong, with 60% of 16 and 17 years old receiving at least one vaccination. Local health director Janel Heinrich appears before the people are “rushed to beat” to book or the next qualified group looks for a shot. There are 25,000 to 30,000 children between the ages of 12 and 15 in the county, who may be eligible for vaccination with permission from federal health authorities. Julie Willems van Dyck, deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, said there are about 300,000 children in this age group across the state.

