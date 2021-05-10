A list of rare allergies that are more common than you think

Our allergies are different because our faces and fingerprints are different. You find that it is a cruel sight that likes people and is the complete cause of discomfort to others. Allergies usually occur when the body tries to fight some foreign substances or substances known as allergens. This attack or body rejection system is called an allergy. However, there are numerous types of allergies that people are suffering from. Let’s take a quick look at some of them:

Allergies to electrical objects

Can you imagine some of us being allergic to electrical appliances? Many people suffer from multiple chemical sensitivity. They appear to react to electric fields that are often generated from commodities such as cell phones, power lines, microwaves, and cooling systems.For those who are allergic to air conditioners Air conditioner allergen management Similarly, people who are allergic to dim lighting buy high wattage bulbs. You certainly have to find a way to fight or deal with allergies.

Common symptoms of electrical allergies include fatigue, headaches, watery eyes, and digestive problems. To address electrical allergies, scientists have developed many other means and strategies that allergies can use. The most common is to wear gloves before coming into contact with light-emitting substances or surfaces.

Shoe leather allergy

Have you ever been wearing shoes and can’t explain why your feet started to itch? I will talk about it today. If you have a poison ivy-shaped rash on your foot after wearing leather shoes, it may indicate that you are allergic to the chemicals used in the leather tanning process of your shoes.This type is usually called Contact dermatitis And it is a form of eczema that results from contact with various skin irritants. This can only be minimized by wearing shoes or socks made of other materials instead of leather.

Exercise allergy

As experts around the world say, regular exercise is good for you. However, some people have good reason not to engage in any form of exercise. They experience anaphylaxis and urticaria caused by exercise. This is a very rare and very allergic reaction caused by physical activity. Symptoms include the development of urticaria, anaphylaxis, and even gastrointestinal problems. In the worst-case scenario, anaphylactic shock can be life-threatening. It is accompanied by symptoms such as lightheadedness, collapse, and narrowing of the airway. It is not surprising that people with this type of allergy are usually advised not to exercise alone. Also, if you have problems while exercising, you will always get an immediate injection of adrenaline. Adrenaline injections have a tremendous effect on nerve calming.

Human touch

Shockingly, some people get allergic to other people.This allergy is called Dermatology (Also known as skin lighting). This means that some people can write invisible letters on their skin when they touch them. This touch stimulates an allergic reaction. It is a type of urticaria, and although there are ways to minimize it, it is often a lifelong allergy. Antihistamines can provide some form of relief.

Money allergies

How can you deal with it without using cash? Is it possible to have no contact with cash? Some people are very allergic to cash when walking on the road, in the office or in the neighborhood. These people have an allergic reaction just by handling cash. A symptom of this type of allergy is usually a rash on the hand after loose exchange or handling coins. This indicates that you are allergic to nickel sulphate. As a result, people suffering from this type of allergy are usually advised to avoid contact with metal parts of clothing, including jewelry, lighters, hairpins, or door handles. Nevertheless, gloves are usually recommended to combat this allergy.

Sun allergy

Allergies caused by the sun are called sun urticaria. The occurrence of urticaria when exposed to the sun is one of the symptoms. The body releases histamine, which causes some reaction. Therefore, it is important that the patient does not expose a large area of ​​the body to sunlight, as it has unpleasant effects such as nausea and lightheadedness. Then, when you see someone dressed and covering most of your skin, you don’t immediately wonder. They may only be helping themselves to avoid allergic reactions.

The use of antihistamines and sunscreens can greatly help reduce their effectiveness. Currently, there is no permanent cure for this, but in rare cases it may disappear spontaneously.

Regardless of what type of allergy you are suffering from, whether it is a rare or general allergy, it is important to always seek medical attention and treatment to manage the situation. Allergies can change from mild to life-threatening, so always investigate and diagnose the cause of allergies.

