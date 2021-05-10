Italian woman accidentally vaccinated with 6 COVID-19 vaccines – Boston news, weather, sports





(CNN) — A 23-year-old woman who was mistakenly given Pfizer BioNTech six times COVID-19 vaccine She was discharged from the hospital where she was being monitored for side effects. The woman was administered vaccine At Noah Hospital in Tuscany, central Italy, hospital spokeswoman Daniela Giannelli told CNN on Monday. “Healthy” patients without underlying illness were admitted to the hospital under close scrutiny 24 hours a day and discharged on Monday, Janelli said. A healthcare professional accidentally filled the syringe with an entire bottle of vaccine, including a total of six doses of vaccine, but noticed her mistake shortly after the shot was administered. “She saw five empty syringes and noticed her mistake,” Gianelli said. Doctors will continue to monitor the patient’s immune response to the “high dose vaccine,” a spokeswoman said. She added that because she was an intern in the hospital’s Department of Psychology, patients were eligible to be vaccinated before others in her age group. An internal investigation has begun, Gianelli said, adding that “probably just a human error, apparently unintentional.” At the beginning of April, the Italian government passed a decree requiring all medical and pharmacy workers to be vaccinated with the aim of protecting medical staff, patients and vulnerable people. Healthcare professionals who refuse the vaccine will be reassigned to roles that are not in contact with the patient, if possible. If that is not an option, they are currently facing unpaid suspension. It remains unclear whether the decree is constitutional, and many believe that future proceedings regarding vaccines are likely. Covid-19 numbers have declined in Italy months after recording some of the highest infection rates in Europe. (Copyright (c) 2021CNN. AllRightsReserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

