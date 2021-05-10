Statement from Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer on May 10, 2021

On May 10, 2021, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Teresatam, issued the following statement on COVID-19:

May 10, 2021 | Ottawa, Ontario | Public Health Agency of Canada

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause stress and anxiety for many Canadians, especially those who do not have immediate access to their regular support network.Through Wellness Together Canada The online portal gives people of all ages across the country 24/7 access to immediate, free, confidential mental health and substance use support.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, nurses and other healthcare professionals have been at the forefront, providing high quality and compassionate care in difficult and difficult situations, and Canadians have been able to provide medical care as well as COVID-19 care We guarantee that you will continue to receive service. It was necessary to support happiness.Today’s mark National Nursing WeekAnd this year’s theme, “We Answer The Call,” will help nurses on their medical journey, from educating and providing public health programs, including vaccination, to implementing infection control and preventative measures, and contributing to research. It focuses on many roles. We all benefit from their knowledge, skills and care, which has never been as obvious as in the last year. Many sacrifices, from many retired nurses to the creative ways nurses have been working to stay connected despite the COVID-19 restrictions, and extraordinary Thank you for your efforts in providing such care. This week, I would like to thank the local nurses and thank them for their role in minimizing the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 is still active in Canada, so Tracking various epidemiological indicators To monitor where the disease is most active, where it is widespread, and how it affects Canadians’ health and public health, laboratories and medical abilities.At the same time, the Public Health Agency of Canada provides Canadians with regular updates to COVID-19. Vaccine administered, Scope of vaccination And continuous monitoring Vaccine safety Nationwide. The following is an up-to-date summary of the number and trends of countries and is the action we all should take to reduce infection rates while vaccination programs are expanding for the protection of all Canadians. The national seven-day average has not been updated in today’s statement due to a decline in reports over the weekend. These data are still being collected and analyzed. I will tell you the latest number in tomorrow’s remarks.

Since the inception of the pandemic, there have been 1,286,666 COVID-19 cases, including 80,789 active cases and 24,626 deaths reported in Canada. These cumulative numbers tell us about the overall burden of COVID-19 infections to date. They also, along with the results of serological studies The majority of Canadians remain vulnerable to COVID-19..Multiple safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine with unique advantages is licensed for use in Canada.. As vaccination continues to increase, there is growing optimism that COVID-19 vaccination can achieve widespread and sustained immunity.Between groups eligible for priority vaccination and Vaccination rate With growth across Canada, we can expect additional benefits to protect more Canadians over the coming weeks and months.

However, COVID-19 activity is powerful because it is rising or increasing in many jurisdictions. Public health measures COVID-19 must be maintained in a circulating place, Individual notes It’s important everywhere. The latest national level data show that the decline in national number of cases has slowed to less than 2% in the past week, with an average of 7,749 cases reported daily (since April 30). May 6th). During the week of April 25th to May 1st, an average of 133,695 tests were completed daily across Canada, of which 6.1% were COVID-19 positive, down from 6.6% last week.

Elevated infection rates continue to affect the delayed COVID-19 severity index, especially in areas where high levels of disease activity persist. These persistently numerous, serious and serious illnesses place a long-term and heavy burden on health care systems and health care workers. According to state and territory data, an average of 4,190 people with COVID-19 have been treated daily in Canadian hospitals for the last 7 days (April 30-May 6), down 4.6% from last week. doing. This includes an average of 1,454 people treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), 2.3% more than last week. Mortality trends have recently leveled off, with an average of 46 deaths reported daily over a 7-day period (April 30-May 6), but high rates of infection continue and critical care hospitalizations remain. As it is increasing, it can adversely affect this trend.

COVID-19 continues to affect people of all ages in Canada, but the prevalence is highest among people under the age of 60.Serious illness can occur at any age, and evidence shows that: Variant of concern may be associated with an increased risk of more serious illness and mortality.. In addition, the COVID-19 epidemic in younger, more mobile and socially connected adults continues to be at risk of spreading to high-risk populations and the environment. Variant of concern (VOC) currently accounts for the majority of COVID-19 cases in Canada, and B.1.1.7 mutants are currently reported in all states and territories and have been sequenced to date. It accounts for more than 95% of the determined VOCs. Because this mutant spreads more rapidly and is associated with increased severity, and because the vaccine may be less effective against other mutants such as P.1 and B.1.351 mutants. It is even more important to pay attention to all available measures. Suppress the spread.

So Vaccine eligibility As it expands, Canadians will be encouraged to be vaccinated and help others to be vaccinated when the vaccine becomes available. However, regardless of vaccination status, Canadians should be vigilant and follow local public health advice to make us and their families safer, even if the positive effects of COVID-19 begin to be seen. It is required to consistently maintain individual practices to maintain. vaccine: At home / self-quarantine If there is Symptomatology, Think about risk Minimize non-essential activities and outings, Avoid all non-essential trips, And maintain individual protection practices Physical distance, Hands, cough And surface Hygiene and If necessary, wear a properly worn and properly worn face mask (Including indoor or outdoor shared spaces and shared spaces with people outside the immediate household).