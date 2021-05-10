Covid is floating over 6 feet in the air, safety tips for returning to the office

The· Latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention The latest guidance on how Covid spreads is that the virus can spread in the air through “very fine droplets and aerosolized particles” from infected individuals more than 6 feet away. I emphasize it.

Since October, the CDC has stated: There is a risk of aerial transmission of Covid..But as people Return to indoor facility, Like schools and offices, this guidance emphasizes the need for safety measures, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday at NBC.Meet the press.. “

“If a particular virus has the ability to exceed just a few feet, one of the obvious most important things is proper ventilation,” Fauci said. “No. 2: Wearing a mask”

According to the CDC, there are cases where people are infected with Covid, even though they maintain a physical distance from others. For example, if people spend a lot of time in space (15 minutes to a few hours), the virus can remain in the air and infect others passing by. Or, in situations where people are screaming, singing, or breathing, the risk of infection may increase.

What does that mean for returning to the office?

At the building, “you’ll want better ventilation,” Forch said. Sufficient ventilation It can reduce the concentration of viruses in the air and reduce the risk of exposure. The CDC states that the workplace needs a well-functioning heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system to ensure good air flow and ventilation.

There are several steps CDC says it can make HVAC systems It’s more effective. For example, run the system at maximum outside air flow for two hours before and after the occupancy time to increase the percentage of outside air used by the system. (If you don’t know what your workplace is doing to improve indoor air quality, Ask your employer about HVAC Or other technology that may be used. )

The agency also recommends solutions such as introducing staggered shifts and setting up outdoor meeting areas.

Those things are in the hands of your employer, but there are some things you may be able to do.

Open windows and doors Put in the outside air Recommended at work. In addition, portable high-efficiency particulate air (also known as “HEPA”) fans and air purifiers can help clean the air in areas where many people tend to gather. CDC..

Also, if possible, use stairs instead of potentially crowded elevators.

For masks, given what we know about aerial transmission, “we need to make sure that people are wearing masks indoors with unvaccinated people,” Forch said. Told “Meet the Press”.

The CDC recommends wearing an appropriate mask, even if you are around someone whose vaccination status or risk of severe Covid is unknown.

In late april CDC revised guidance on wearing masksHe added that fully vaccinated people can exercise and attend small gatherings outdoors without wearing a face mask.

To date, 34% of the total population of the United States Completely vaccinated against Covid, According to the CDC.

