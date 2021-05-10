Everything you need to know about Iowa’s COVID-19 vaccine





As the Iowa Department of Public Health continues to roll out the vaccine, the state has released the COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard. The dashboard shows the number of doses given, the number of doses given to residents of Iowa, the number of first and second doses received, and other details. Providers are required to update controlled vaccination data within 24 hours under the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program Provider Agreement. Click here to view the Iowa Coronavirus Vaccine website. Iowa has also launched a website that provides resources available in Iowa over the age of 65 and answers frequently asked questions about vaccines. This site is located at vaccine.Iowa.gov.Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced that all Iowans will be eligible for the vaccine from April 5th. Where to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine: Check the county health department’s website or office for the COVID-19 vaccine. Boone County: Please contact 515-433-8299 to schedule your booking. Click here for more information on how to get vaccinated in Dallas County. Dallas County: Click here to sign up for a vaccine appointment. Click here for more information on vaccination in Dallas County. Jasper County: Residents can be vaccinated at Newton’s Medicap or Newton Clinic. Click here for vaccinations in Jasper County. Madison County: Madison County health authorities use social media to update residents for vaccine information. Click here for more information. Marion County: County health officials keep residents informed of the latest vaccine information on social media. Click here for more information on Marion County vaccines. Pork County: Click here to sign up for a vaccine appointment. Click here for more information on vaccinations in Pork County. Story County: Vaccines are provided through the Mary Greeley Medical Center. Click here for Story County vaccines. Warren County: County health authorities keep residents up to date on vaccines through social media. Click here for more information on Warren County vaccines. Comparison of Iowa and other countries Vaccines: Pfizer: Pfizer vaccines should be given twice every 21 days. There is a 4-day grace period during which a second dose of the vaccine can be given. Vaccines should be stored frozen at temperatures between -112 and -77 degrees Fahrenheit. It is estimated to be about 95% effective. Remodeler: The modelna vaccine should be given twice every 28 days. There is a 4-day grace period for the second dose. The Moderna vaccine should be kept at -13 to 5 degrees Fahrenheit. It is estimated to be about 94% effective. Johnson & Johnson: Johnson & Johnson is a single-dose vaccine that is expected to be 86% effective. Doctors explain that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine works like a flu shot by secretly using antibody instructions against the body’s immune system using a modified version of a completely different virus. Post-Vaccination Resources: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has developed a website that reports on individual feelings after vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine. V-Safe helps recipients track the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. Click here for more information.

