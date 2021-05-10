There is no association between the Covid-19 vaccine and infertility.This is the reason





“No! You don’t know science!” A woman posted on Twitter in response to a denial. “Vaccines produce an immune response to the placenta and make women infertile! They know this and this is their goal! It’s a wise world infertility program.”

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, a vaccine expert and pediatrician, is responsible for the Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Stanford University School of Medicine and is currently leading vaccine trials in children under the age of 12.

“My goodness, people have said this for all vaccines because I remember,” said Maldonado, who also chairs the American Academy of Pediatrics Infectious Diseases Commission. “There is no evidence that this vaccine affects growth or childbirth.”

Even those who do not consider themselves anti-vaxxers have expressed concern. As one woman shared on social media, “I’m worried that the protein encoded by the corona vaccine is similar to the placental protein and could cause infertility.”

Parents have also expressed concern as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering approval of the Covid-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 15 this week. To correct the record, CNN contacted Dr. Richard Bage, a member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology’s Vaccination, Infectious Diseases, and Public Health Preparation Expert Working Group. The conversation has been slightly edited for clarity. CNN: Some people are worried that the Covid-19 vaccine may be associated with childbirth problems in adult women and teens. It was when the vaccines for 12 to 15 years old became available. Dr. Richard Bage: There has never been a vaccine associated with infertility. There is no clear scientific reason to believe that the new vaccine will cause childbirth problems in adults. Similarly, there is no scientific reason to believe that it causes childbirth problems for teenagers. These are facts, regardless of the person’s age. This is the new mRNA vaccine technology used in the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, so it is theoretically possible for some people to understand how uneasy it is. But the more information we get, the more effective these new technologies are. And when it comes to vaccines, they are very safe. Pregnancy, as with other respiratory infections such as influenza, is clearly considered a high-risk category for Covid-19 infections. The risk of infection should be weighed against the risk of vaccination. My estimation is that the risk of these theoretical vaccines is getting weaker and weaker as the data grows. CNN: Often refers to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and presents five examples of pregnancies associated with early placental isolation that occurred in the same time frame as the Covid-19 vaccine. the end: VAERS is basically a system for reporting what happened after vaccination. Similar to getting the flu after vaccination against the flu, these events are very likely already in progress when the woman was vaccinated and are clinically recognized after the vaccination. It came to be. There is no reason to believe that any of these stories are vaccine-related or caused by the vaccine. Reading these reports alone can be very scary. However, these VAERS reports are not causal, they are just coincidences. This is the way we know. Pregnant women were not part of the original clinical trial, but this year more than 100,000 pregnant women received one of the vaccines. We know this because 106,000 women who have been vaccinated and enrolled in the government’s v-safe program have said they are pregnant. Nearly 5,000 of them are closely monitored through the CDC Vaccine Pregnancy Registry. Sometimes pregnancy ends abortion Or Pre-eclampsia Or Early peeling, And we know it. Therefore, we look at a larger group of pregnant women who have been vaccinated and compare what happened to them and how often they happened before they were vaccinated. When the data come out, what we see in thousands of vaccinated women is that the outcome of pregnancy is no different than the population of unvaccinated pregnant women. This is very powerful. We will continue to verify what we have thought, without showing any signs of major problems. This is because there was no theoretical reason to believe that these vaccines were harmful. CNN: Some people have posted concerns that the new coronavirus peplomer attaches to similar receptors in the placenta and causes infertility. the end: I fully understand that reading such comments can be tense. That’s okay, we respect it, and that’s why we talk to patients about their concerns and advise them. The ongoing clinical data does not validate the issue as a concern. And that’s in addition to the fact that it’s scientifically meaningless. The placenta is formed after conception-it actually comes from the baby’s tissue. Therefore, by definition, if you have a placenta, you are pregnant and not infertile. It’s a new vaccine, a horrific illness, and people read these things online, but it’s all very easy to understand. I hope some people who are worried are reassured to hear that thousands of pregnant women vaccinated with this vaccine show no signs of problems. CNN: Many parents say online: “For me as an adult, going out and being shot in my arm is one thing, but considering taking a child, that’s a completely different horror. I need to be very positive. None of these vaccines harm my child’s future. “What is your message to these parents? the end: I fully understand that I am overly worried about your child’s future. I have two teenage girls. And when the vaccine becomes available in my area, I’m definitely going to immunize two teenage girls. My message to my parents is this: You must weigh the risk of getting Covid-19 infection against the safety of the vaccine. The US Food and Drug Administration did not issue licenses to teens when there were major signs of the problem. There was no reason to think that new problems would arise in this age group.

