CDC Revises Website Information on How COVID-19 Spreads





May 10, 2021-Friday, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed website guidance on how to do this. Coronavirus It spreads and emphasizes transmission primarily through the air, not the surface. “COVID-19 spreads when an infected person spits out droplets or very small particles containing the virus. These droplets or particles can be inhaled by others or land on the eyes, nose, or mouth. It is possible. In some situations, it can contaminate the surfaces it comes in contact with. People within 6 feet of an infected person are most likely to get infected. “ “How people get this virus can be summarized in three very simple concepts,” said Dr. John Brooks, Chief Medical Officer of the CDC’s COVID-19 response. CNN.. “Keep the air clean and not exposed to you mucus Make a film and keep your hands clean. “ The virus is most commonly caught by standing near an infected person and having virus particles attached to the face or inhaled. It is not common to catch the virus by inhaling polluted air from a distant person or by touching the polluted surface and then touching the eyes, nose, or mouth. CNN Said. “If you and I stand within a few feet of each other and talk, you’ll see infectious particles popping out, even if you’re talking quietly,” Brooks said. While these new insights don’t change what people do, Brooks said they may help people understand how the virus spreads. When near or inside other people, you should wear a mask, stay away from others, wash your hands frequently, and vaccinate. The CDC said, “Studies support that wearing a mask does not have a significant adverse health effect on the wearer. “Masks don’t just filter the air,” Brooks said. CNN.. “Wearing a mask covers the mucous membranes. The mask on top makes it more difficult to touch the mouth,” he added. Some scientists say the CDC guidelines are still misleading. The CDC describes it as “breathing small droplets and particles.” [i.e., aerosols] The virus is rarely contained when people are far apart or stay in the same enclosed space for more than a few minutes.

