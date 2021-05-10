A new public relations campaign has been launched to encourage young people to get the Covid vaccine | UTV





Play icon Created with Sketch. A new public relations campaign has been launched to promote the intake of the coronavirus vaccine.It features TV and radio advertising, outdoor advertising, and powerful social media advertising.Northern Ireland’s COVID-19 vaccination program has been a major success story to date, with more than 1.4 million vaccinations, including approximately 1 million initial vaccinations.The public relations campaign was several months planned by the Public Health Agency. It aims to maintain strong intake rates over the next few weeks and helps vaccination programs achieve their goal of protecting adults of all ages from the virus.As vaccination programs begin to reach the younger age group, it’s time to hit the airwaves-intake statistics show that nearly 50% of people aged 30-39 are already taking advantage of vaccination opportunities. Is shown.Some young people may need more persuasiveness to get a jab, believing that the risk of the virus is low.This campaign encourages people over the age of 18 who have not yet been vaccinated to be vaccinated when they are eligible.Welcome to the new campaign, Health Minister Robin Swan said: “Our vaccination program has already saved many lives, protected loved ones and reduced infection rates to levels that appear normal on the horizon.“But this is exactly the time to make sure that no reduction in vaccine intake is seen, as restrictions are beginning to be relaxed.“Vaccines help us redo what we missed. Vaccines protect you and the people around you. This new campaign reminds us of some of the things we have to look forward to as a society. Health Minister Robin Swan Dr. Stephen Bergin, Interim Director of Public Health at PHA, said: “Vaccination is one of the most important things we can do to protect our community from serious illness.“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and highly effective. It has the same safety checks as other well-established vaccines and protects you and those near you.“It is important that as many people as possible book vaccines when given the opportunity so that we can continue to reduce the impact of this terrible virus on our lives.“If you qualify for a vaccine, book without delay to protect yourself and those around you. Most people do not receive vaccination invitations. As soon as they reach the qualifying age group Must be booked at. “Dr. Michael McBride, Chief Medical Officer, said: Dr. Michael McBride credit: Kelvin Boys / Press Eye / PA “Our vaccination campaign is a source of true pride in Northern Ireland. Despite the inevitable logistics challenges, we must strive to maintain momentum and progress. This new campaign will certainly play a role in making it happen.“Vaccination is the best defense against the virus. When you get your jab, you protect yourself and others. You also save us lives and We are helping society until we can begin to regain the freedom we had to give up to control the pandemic. “

