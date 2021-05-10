COVID-19 college athletes rarely have heart complications, small studies find





According to a new study, COVID-19 college athletes rarely had heart complications and were able to safely return to sports after recovery.

A small study published Monday in the American Heart Association’s journal Circulation showed no evidence of heart damage, even in people with abnormal heart test results. Most athletes showed mild symptoms that did not require treatment.

The study supports a study published at Circulation last month that found no heart problems associated with COVID-19 infection in more than 3,000 college athletes during short-term clinical surveillance. These findings also suggested that mild or asymptomatic athletes could safely resume sports without a heart test.

In the spring of 2020, fears that COVID-19 college athletes could develop heart inflammation led the American Heart Association to recommend heart screening before athletes return to training or competition. It was. The preferred diagnostic test for heart inflammation is magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Recommendations do not recommend cardiac MRI as an initial screening test based solely on COVID symptoms. Therefore, in this new study, researchers investigated whether symptom severity was associated with cardiac inflammation or poor recovery after COVID-19. All athletes underwent the first cardiac imaging tests, including ultrasound and electrocardiogram. They also had a blood test to check their troponin levels. Troponin, a protein released into the blood and heart muscle, may indicate heart damage. Only participants with abnormal test results underwent cardiac MRI. Less than 4% of 137 athletes showed heart abnormalities in the initial screening test. Since then, cardiac MRI of these five athletes did not find any heart damage or inflammation. After the recovery of COVID-19, all athletes were able to resume full training and competition without complications. If you have any questions or comments about this story, please email [email protected] Copyrighted by American Heart Association, Inc. Owned or owned by, and all rights reserved. Add free permission to link, quote, excerpt, or reprint these stories in any media for personal, media outlet, and non-profit educational and awareness efforts, unless the text has changed. Granted without the need for a request. And the proper attribution is made in the American Heart Association news. Other uses, including educational products or services sold for commercial purposes, must comply with the American Heart Association copyright permission guidelines. Please see the full terms of use. These stories may not be used to promote or endorse commercial products or services. Healthcare Disclaimer: This site and its services do not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment practices. Always consult your healthcare provider for diagnosis and treatment, including your specific healthcare needs. If you have or suspect a medical problem or condition, contact a qualified medical professional immediately. If you are in the United States and are receiving emergency medical care, call 911 or seek emergency medical care immediately.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos