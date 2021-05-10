People got drunk with their peers for Covid research





A group of people got drunk in the lab and monitored how well they maintained their social distance after one or two drinks. Spoiler Note: They couldn’t manage well. More than 200 young, healthy social drinkers were assigned to drink or not drink under various conditions for research. Participants were asked to bring their friends. They were then assigned to drink with their peers, drink with their peers, or do the same with someone else’s friends (also known as strangers) during the shoot. Not surprisingly, this study found that drinking alcohol did not help increase social distance. In fact, even strangers who drank alcohol with them got drunk physically close. According to the authors of the study, friends tended to approach each other regardless of whether they consumed alcohol. Professor Catherine Fairburn, A psychology expert at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. A person interacting with a stranger only approaches him if he is drunk. The physical distance between these pairs decreased by about 1 cm every 3 minutes as the drink came in. The study’s co-author, Professor Nigel Bosch, said he used machine learning techniques to detect the position of the hands, arms, legs, and head in the captured footage to measure distances between drinking companions. People who drank non-alcoholic beverages with strangers did not get very close to each other during the experiment. Psychologist Laura Grieri said: “This finding is particularly important in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, as it suggests that alcohol can promote viral infections and prevent them from following social distance guidelines.” Fairbairn said the study was conducted in a quiet and spacious laboratory, not in a bar. “Compared to our laboratory environment, in a crowded bar with loud music, the forks can get even closer to each other,” she added. “It will have to be the subject of another study.” A similar result was found in a UK study published earlier this year. When it comes to the Covid-19 epidemic, drinking alcohol in a pub is dangerous. Studies published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs – The Scottish Government reportedly cost £ 60,000 – Investigated the operation of Covid-19 measures in pubs and bars. Although countermeasures have been taken, there was close interaction between customers and staff, who said that they were “frequently accompanied by alcohol poisoning.” Professor Niam Fitzgerald, lead author and director of the Institute for Social Marketing and Health at the University of Stirling, said the findings at the time were “uncertain about the extent to which rules can be effectively enforced in the sector where table-to-table interactions take place. He said it suggests “the basis for certainty.” Alcohol is consumed on a daily basis, as it is commonplace in the home and strangers.

.





