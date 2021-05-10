Oregon COVID-19 cases decreased by 10%





To provide important public security information to our community, Register Guard is free to read this weekly update related to the coronavirus. To support such local journalism, Consider becoming a subscriber.. Oregon reported that there were far fewer cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, adding 5,061 new cases. This is a 10.3% reduction from the previous week’s aggregate of 5,644 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oregon ranks 12th among the fastest per capita spreads of the coronavirus, according to a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States decreased by 16.9% from the previous week, and 286,109 cases were reported. With 1.27% of the country’s population, Oregon had 1.77% of the country’s case last week. Nationally, seven states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. Throughout Oregon, cases decreased in 25 counties, most in Multnomah, Clackamas, and Marion counties. Lane County reported 376 cases and one death last week. A week ago, 430 cases and 1 death were reported. Through the pandemic, 12,838 cases and 145 deaths have been reported. >> Find out how Oregon dealt with recent cases of coronavirus Oregon ranks 20th in the state, with at least one vaccination, and 48.1% of its population has been vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 45.8%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. In the week ending Sunday, Oregon reported an additional 257,606 vaccinations, including 116,027 initial doses. Last week, the state received 263,024 vaccinations, including 132,673 initial doses. Overall, Oregon reported a total of 3,395,077 doses. Within Oregon, the worst weekly outbreaks per capita occurred in the Klamath, Crook, and Deschutes counties. Overall, the newest case was added to Multnomah County, with 921 cases. Washington County, 605 cases. Weekly cases increased in 11 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from the pace last week was in Yamhill, Polk, and Malheur counties. In Oregon, 29 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 16 people were reported dead. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 191,405 people have been coronavirus-positive and 2,530 have died of the disease in Oregon, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 32,707,750 people are positive and 581,754 are dead. >> Follow coronavirus cases throughout the United States Monday Incident in Lane County According to Lane County Public Health, Lane County reported one death and seven confirmed or estimated COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 146 deaths and 12,871 county-wide cases. Became a person. The number of people considered contagious was 258, a 14% decrease from 300 on Sunday. 19 were hospitalized on Monday, down 3 from Sunday, 7 in the intensive care unit, 2 from Sunday, 3 on ventilator, and 2 from Sunday. As of Saturday, 140,132 residents of Lane County were fully vaccinated, and 37% of the population had 318,607 first and second vaccinations. Data are still available, according to the Oregon Department of Health, with at least 765 vaccinations in Lane County on Saturday. USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

