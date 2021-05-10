Drug overdose surges in Washington state in COVID





According to preliminary data, Washington state health officials said that in 2020, more people died from drug overdose in 2020, at least than in any of the last decade.

In Seattle-Washington, in 2020, more people died from drug overdose, at least more than any other year in the last decade. This surge is likely due to the effects of the pandemic. health Officials said. Spikes reflect national trends. In December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than 81,000 drug overdose deaths occurred in the United States during the 12 months to May 2020. This is the highest number of overdose deaths recorded in 12 months. “The disruption of everyday life caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has hit people with substance use disorders,” said CDC director Robert Redfield at the time. The Seattle Times reported that fatal drug overdose in Washington increased by more than 30% last year compared to 2019, according to state health agency data. This increase has more than doubled over the last decade. Data show that fatal opioid overdose from prescription analgesics, fentanyl, and other similar substances increased by nearly 40%. This represents more than three times the rate of other increases over the last decade. The Washington State Department of Health is still analyzing preliminary data and causes of death in specific cases, and health officials expect more deaths from overdose. “It is reasonable to believe that the psychological, social and economic consequences of COVID-19 have led to increased drug use,” said Kristen Maki, a spokesman for the agency. In 2020, the health sector reported 1,649 deaths from drug overdose, compared to 1,259 in the previous year. In 2020, more people sought help on drug and alcohol issues. Calls to the Washington Recovery Helpline, a free phone line for people seeking substance abuse assistance and treatment, will be compared to 2019 in 2020, according to data from programs primarily funded by the state. And increased by more than 90%. Troy Sabert, opioid use disorder manager on the recovery helpline, said the confusion and trauma (unemployment, isolation, illness, and death) over the past year have contributed to the increase. “Whenever we see people in despair, the use of substances will increase,” Seibert said.

