COVID-19: New Brunswick all move yellow as the Edmundston region shows improvement-New Brunswick





New Brunswick has announced that the area around the Edmundston area, formerly the orange COVID-19 alert level, will join the rest of the state at the yellow level. At a briefing on Monday, Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Health Officer, said the number of active cases and hospitalizations in the area has declined over the past week. Similarly, there were no new cases of community infection. read more: Edmundston region struggling to shake off the latest outbreaks This is the first time the entire state has been at yellow alert levels since mid-March. “Twice, the second and third waves of the pandemic struck our state, so Zone 4 withstood a complete blockade,” Russell said. The story continues under the ad “Your patience and patience have allowed us to delay the spread of this virus and control its outbreak. I am very proud of all the efforts people have made to control it. I am. “ Changes will be made at midnight. Meanwhile, the state announced 11 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, but only five are physically in New Brunswick. The remaining six are New Brands Wicker, who are isolated in another state. Russell understands that this type of reporting used in other states in the country can be confusing and is considering changing the reporting method to clarify it. I did. Expanded vaccination qualifications The state also announced that people over the age of 40 can now be scheduled to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Reservations can be made through the Vitalité or Holizon Health Network, or Participating pharmacies.. “Inoculating more vaccines and more weapons across New Brunswick is a big step towards moving us towards a more normal life for all of us. But everyone is vigilant. Instead, you have to follow public health guidance — as many vaccinated people as unvaccinated people, ”Russell said. The story continues under the ad “And, anecdotally, I’ve seen cases in different situations where people have been vaccinated and are still infected with COVID-19, and until our entire population is protected. , We must remain vigilant. Trend story The man was shot dead outside Vancouver Airport and the entire suspect

Ontario reports more than 2,700 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths She warned that even after receiving the first dose of the vaccine, “you can’t throw away your mask and go out and party with your friends.” She added that the US CDC website may make certain recommendations, but “we are in Canada, we are in New Brunswick, and our situation is very different.” Russell said everyone needs to be careful until the vaccine is most effective, that is, 2-3 weeks after the second dose. She added that the majority of New Brunswickers will reach that level in September. She said she had still heard of infections when people were not wearing masks or practicing social distance. “Recently, we know that the surface is involved in some of the mutant infections, so hand washing is very, very, very important,” she said. School graduation guidelines The Ministry of Education and Early Childhood Education has also published guidelines for high school graduation ceremonies. The story continues under the ad School-sponsored proms aren’t going any further this year, but public health rules allow for graduation ceremonies. The ritual follows the state’s mandatory mandate — and what is allowed depends on whether the event is hosted by the school or by a privately owned facility. The type of ceremony also depends on the alert level in the area. Minister Dominique Cardi urged those planning to graduate to ensure the safety of their students. “I want to encourage families planning their own celebrations to recognize the achievements of their graduates,” he said. “We will talk about safe graduations, with a focus on alcohol- and drug-free graduations. Let’s have a COVID-free graduation this year.” School-confirmed cases and contact notification A positive case was confirmed at Dr. AT Leatherburrow Elementary School in Hampton on May 9, and staff and family members were asked to self-quarantine until Monday 11:59 pm until contact tracing was completed. In addition, on May 9, a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at GoGo After School at Hampton Elementary School, and the family was notified. Children, staff and families are also required to self-isolate until 11:59 pm for contact tracing. The story continues under the ad Public health has identified the following potential public exposures in Zone 1 (Moncton area): Pumphouse, 5 Orange Ln, Moncton, May 4th, 8pm-10pm

Staples, 233 Main St., Moncton, May 5th, noon-8pm

Walmart Supercenter, 477 Paul Street, Dieppe, May 6th, 7pm-10pm

Greco Pizza, 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, May 7th, 11 am-11pm Public health identified positive cases of travelers who may have been infected on May 6 during their next flight. Air Canada Flight 396 – Departs from Edmonton to Toronto at 6:50 am

Air Canada Flight 8898 – Departs from Toronto to Moncton at 8:43 pm © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

