Addiction physically brings strangers closer, research finds





From the left, Catharine Fairbairn, Nigel Bosch, Laura Gurrieri and their colleagues found that strangers who drink together tend to physically approach each other as they get drunk. Composite images from separate photos, compliant with the COVID-19 safety protocol. Credit: Fred Zwicky

In studies with pandemic-related effects, researchers report that strangers who consume alcohol together may initially keep distance, but get physically closer when they get drunk. Previous studies have not tested the effects of alcohol intake on social distance, according to researchers.They report new discoveries Minutes of the National Academy of Sciences.. To test how social friendliness affects drinking behavior, researchers asked study subjects to bring their own friends to participate in the study. 212 young, healthy social drinkers were assigned to different conditions. “In half of the cases, participants drank with friends,” said Catherine Fairburn, a professor of psychology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, who led the study. “In the other half, they drank with another participant’s friend, a stranger.” The pair was assigned to consume either alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages. The team gave them enough of the conditions alcohol To bring their blood alcohol to levels associated with addiction. The researchers recorded the interaction of each pair on video. “We used machine learning techniques to detect the position of each person’s hands, arms, legs, and head in the video to measure distances between individuals,” said the study’s co-author, a professor of information science. Nigel Bosch said. Educational psychology In U. of I. who developed the method. “We used a little geometry to convert the pixel coordinates of a person detected in the video to the actual distance based on an object of known size displayed in the video.” According to Fairburn, friends tended to approach each other regardless of whether they consumed alcohol or not. “But participants who interact with strangers approached the individual only when they were drunk. The physical distance between these pairs decreased by about 1 centimeter every three minutes,” she said. Said. The team found that strangers and those who drank non-alcoholic drinks were not very close to each other during the experiment. “This study shows that alcohol decreases over time. Physical distance “Among those unfamiliar,” said Laura Grieri, a researcher at the University of Illinois Psychology and chief research author. It is contagious and prevents you from following social distance guidelines. “ Fairbairn said the study was conducted in a quiet and spacious laboratory rather than in a bar, as participants were sitting facing the table, which somewhat limited their ability to approach each other. “Compared to our laboratory environment, in a crowded bar with loud music, the forks can get even closer to each other,” she said. “It will have to be the subject of another study.” 4 Reasons That Tolerance To Alcohol Can Change For more information:

Laura Gurrieri et al. , “Alcohol narrows the physical distance between strangers” PNAS (2021). Laura Gurrieri et al. , “Alcohol narrows the physical distance between strangers”(2021). www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.2101937118 Provided by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign





Citation: Poisoning physically brings strangers closer, findings (2021, May 10) from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-05-intoxication-strangers-physically-closer.html

