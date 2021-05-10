PARP inhibitors shrink tumors in patients with pancreatic cancer with mutations

Dr. Kim Rice, an assistant professor of hematological oncology at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and the lead author of the study. Credit: Penn Medicine



More than two-thirds of patients with pancreatic cancer with mutations have tumors after switching from intensive chemotherapy to the PARP inhibitor lucaparib as maintenance therapy, according to researchers at the Abramson Cancer Center (ACC) at the University of Pennsylvania. Growth has stopped or has shrunk significantly.Reported online today Journal of Clinical Oncology.. The results of a phase II trial at ACC confirm the use of Lucaparib in patients with pancreatic cancer. BRCA1, BRCA2,and PALB2 Mutants that help control tumor growth without the positive side effects of chemotherapy.

Lucaparib (a targeted therapy in the form of tablets) is currently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. Maintenance therapy For patients with recurrent ovaries and fallopian tubes cancer And Prostate cancer, But Pancreatic cancer..

“This is another step forward in the treatment of PARP inhibitors and difficult-to-treat pancreatic tumors,” said Kim Rice, MD, assistant professor of hematological oncology at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and lead author of the study. I am. “This is a safe option that not only has the potential to sustain the response, but also shrinks pancreatic tumors and, in some cases, achieves a complete response to persons with these mutations. is.”

First diagnosed with metastatic pancreatic cancer in 2016, he later BRCA2 The mutation is one of those patients. Simon, an early participant in the trial, has been using Lucaparib for over three years. Since then, all his last 16 CT scans have been clear and there are no signs of active cancer.

“The biggest advantage of using PARP inhibitors is that they are pills only and have minimal side effects,” says Simon. “I don’t have to sit down and drip the chemotherapeutic agent for 6 hours. As far as I am concerned, there is nothing better than my current condition.”

Lucaparib is the second PARP inhibitor to benefit patients with pancreatic cancer and germline BRCA mutations, and is the first to show efficacy in patients with germline PALB2 and somatic mutations. .. mutation To BRCA.. Lydia Henson, a 56-year-old patient diagnosed with metastatic pancreatic cancer in 2014, was treated with chemotherapy for years before discovering the PALB2 mutation, leading to the ACC trial. She has been taking PARP inhibitors for 18 months and has no signs of active cancer.

Of the 42 patients with advanced pancreatic cancer evaluated in this study, 12 had a partial response and 3 had a complete response.

The disease control rate, defined as the total number of patients experiencing complete, partial, or stable disease, was 66.7% with a median of 17.3 months. Median progression-free survival was 13.1 months and overall survival was 23.5 months.

On the study cutoff date, eight patients survived and had been actively followed up for more than two years after starting Lucaparib. Four of them have progression-free survival. Of the three patients who responded completely, two, including Henson, continue to do so more than a year later.

Lucaparib has also shown benefits in patients with pancreatic acinar and squamous cell carcinoma, further expanding the population in which these agents may be used.

Despite the fact that pancreatic cancer accounts for only about 3% of new cancer cases each year, it causes more cancer deaths each year than any cancer type other than lung and colorectal in the United States. Only 10 percent of patients survive the disease for 5 years.6-8% of pancreatic cancer patients BRCA Or PALB2 mutation.

This study follows preliminary data from an interim analysis of trials presented at the American Association for Cancer Research in 2019. Annual meeting..

“These latest results show us another effective and less toxic maintenance therapy option. pancreas “Cancer patients emphasize the importance of genetic counseling and testing that may lead the course of treatment for the better,” said Susandomchek, MD, executive director of the University of Pennsylvania BRCA Center and lead author of the study. I have. ”