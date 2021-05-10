Windsor-Essex sees record opioid overdose in a pandemic year

Windsor-Essex had the highest number of overdose and deaths last year in a pandemic of substance use and particularly affecting people with mental illness, according to top doctors in the Southwestern Region of Ontario.

“This is a tricky trend,” said Dr. Wajid Ahmed, a health officer who released new data on Monday.

Preliminary figures show that deaths increased year-on-year in 2020, with the exception of just a handful of 31 public health units in Ontario.

Windsor-Essex had an overdose of 348 last year, compared to 249 in 2019.

Last year, an overdose of opioids killed 64 people, but killed 48.

Both the number of deaths and the number of years of overdose are higher than those recorded in the edited 14-year data.

The data showed that fentanyl was the most common drug involved in locally recorded opioid overdose.

Although the opioid-related mortality rate of Windsor-Essex is about the same as the state average, exacerbation of opioid mortality has tended to occur in most parts of the state.

Pandemic “complex things”

Many years before the opioid crisis pandemic, deaths and overdose were on the rise.

However, Ahmed suggested that COVID-19 could “complex things further and lead to more overdose, especially in our area.”

So far this year, there have been seven overdose alerts issued by the Windsor-Essex Community Overdose and Material Strategy (WECOSS).

According to WECOSS, there were 16 overdose between April 26th and May 2nd.

Ahmed said the public health sector and its partners are working to provide assistance.

“We hope that we can address some of these issues through partnerships and available resources and look for additional resources as needed.”