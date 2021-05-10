A new streptococcal human challenge model paves the way for testing vaccines against deadly bacteria-ScienceDaily

Researchers have succeeded in developing a new StrepA human challenge model that paves the way for testing vaccines against common deadly bacteria that cause sore throat, scarlet fever, and skin pain.

Led by Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI) Lancet microorganismsFound that a model in which healthy adult volunteers were deliberately infected with bacteria in a controlled environment was safe and could be used to test the StrepA candidate vaccine.

Strep A infection affects about 750 million people and kills more than 500,000 people worldwide each year, over influenza, typhoid fever and whooping cough. Strep A can also cause serious life-threatening infections such as toxic shock syndrome and carnivorous diseases, as well as post-infection illnesses such as acute rheumatic fever, rheumatic heart disease and kidney disease.

Strep A infections affect infants, the elderly, pregnant women and Aboriginal people in a disproportionate manner. Currently, no vaccine is available to prevent streptococcus A and may only be treated with antibiotics.

Dr. Josh Osowicki of MCRI said that given that Strep A is only naturally infected humans, researchers have limitations on what they can learn in the laboratory and the use of animal models.

“Human challenge models can be used not only to test vaccines, drugs and diagnostic tests, but also great scientific of all kinds to better understand how diseases work and how to stop them. We can drive collaboration, “he said.

“We have developed the only current model of StrepA-controlled human infection that is ready to be used as a platform for evaluating new vaccine candidates and treatments.”

Dr. Osowicki has tested streptococcal strain A, which the researchers believe causes streptococcal pharyngitis, and said it is unlikely to cause acute or chronic health problems.

The study involved 25 volunteers aged 18-40 who stayed in Melbourne-based Phase 1 clinical trial unit Nucleus Network for up to 6 days and regularly collected blood tests and saliva and throat swabs. You have to participate.

Dr. Osowicki said that 85% of participants developed a convincing case of streptococcal pharyngitis, well above the expected at least 60%.

“Starting with one-tenth of the dose used in older studies in the 1970s, we applied a special streptococcal strain A to the back of each participant’s throat,” he said. “Surprisingly, from the first participants at the low starting dose, our tension caused streptococcal pharyngitis in most participants.”

Volunteers developed mild to moderate symptoms such as sore throat, sweating, fever, and headache. According to the survey, all recovered quickly and were followed for 6 months after returning home.

Eden, the daughter of Tania Omera, who lives in Melbourne, was only 11 months old when she was about to lose her leg due to a carnivorous bacterial infection caused by streptococcus A.

“We put our daughter to sleep in what appeared to be a cold, but the next morning she woke up with a fever and became very pale, loose and dehydrated,” she said.

“We took her to the hospital, but the doctor could put an IV drip because Eden was so dehydrated that they were forced to drill a hole in her leg. Couldn’t. They also noticed that the skin on her legs looked strange color. “

Omera said Eden needed surgery on his right calf to get rid of the dead meat.

“We were told she could die and we supported ourselves, so it was a miracle that they could even save her leg and calf muscles,” she said. Told.

Three Edens now require three more surgeries and have since fully recovered.

Omera said she was relieved that the Step A vaccine might not be too far away.

“I don’t want other families to experience what we’ve experienced. It’s an absolute tragedy that this bacterium kills a lot,” she said.

MCRI professor Andrew Steer said the team plans to begin testing the candidate StrepA vaccine developed by Australian and international researchers by the end of the year.

In a study conducted in Melbourne, approximately 50 participants will receive a vaccine or placebo candidate and apply the StrepA Challenge strain to their throat.

“The global burden of Streptococcus A is an unmet public health challenge. We hope this study will accelerate vaccine development and move on to larger field trials,” said Professor Stair. Stated.

“Streptococcus A vaccine saves hundreds of thousands of lives each year and prevents millions of infections that send children and adults to hospitals and doctors.”