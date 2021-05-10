Health
Doctors at Duke University have developed a new pancoronavirus vaccine. This shows the promising result of blocking COVID mutants in animals.
It is called pan-coronavirus vaccine, And a group of researchers started work last spring.
“We knew we weren’t the first to enter the market with vaccines. Large companies have the infrastructure and funding to do it much faster than we do. I knew there was, but what we thought could affect the second wave of vaccines. These are vaccines that someone receives as a boost. Therefore, early on for Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. If the immune response is not very high, the vaccine can be given as follows: Hopefully an alternative to make their response much higher. ” Dr. Kevin Sanders, Head of Research at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute, said.
“Because the mRNA vaccine was already under development, we were looking for ways to maintain its effectiveness after the emergence of these mutants,” said Burton F., senior author of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute. Dr. Haynes is a university.
Unlike Pfizer and Modana vaccines, which use mRNA technology, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which use viral vectors, pancorona virus vaccines are protein-based.
“We launched a study to give animals an mRNA vaccine. Then we can go back and give a third immunization of a protein-based vaccine from our study, so how this really is. We modeled what it would be, and showed it. It improved immunogenicity and resulted in a better immune response, “says Dr. Saunders.
Tests in mice and monkeys have shown that the vaccine provides protection against coronavirus, and researchers point out that success in primates is usually a strong indicator of similar results in humans. ..
Health officials have previously expressed concern about mutations that could affect the effectiveness of the vaccine, as vaccination rates have dropped significantly over the past month, especially in the United States.
“The virus continues to change over time, and as it continues to change, it becomes more difficult to neutralize, and the vaccine used here is an antibody that can neutralize some of these more difficult mutants. Produced, “said Dr. Sanders said.
“Not only did this approach provide protection against SARS-CoV-2, but vaccine-induced antibodies also neutralized the mutant strains of concern that occurred in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil,” said Dr. Haynes. .. “And the induced antibody reacted with a very large panel of coronaviruses.”
Dr. Sanders said the goal is to have a widespread vaccine. This means the possibility of future use.
“We know that different types of animals have different coronaviruses that circulate in nature. If any of these viruses jump into humans, they are very similar to their current state. Will return to position, “Dr. Sanders said.
He admitted that there are some knowledge-based guesswork in that doctors use the knowledge of viruses in the same family and study what they have in common. From there, you can anticipate similarities and target those sites.
The vaccine has been found to produce antibodies that neutralize some animal coronaviruses.
Researchers want to start human experimentation within a year.Click to read the entire report Here..
