Parents urged children to catch up with other shots prior to deploying the Covid-19 vaccine





US Food and Drug Administration Permitted use Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccination and 12-15 year olds on Monday Scheduled a meeting An external advisor on June 10 will discuss the potential use of the Covid-19 vaccine in infants.

“We have seen a reduction in routine immunization throughout the pandemic, which we know that many children are missing out on other important vaccines against diseases such as measles and whooping cough. As a pediatrician, I am very concerned about it. -19, it can be fatal. ” Dr. Lisa Costello, a pediatrician at West Virginia University Children’s Hospital and a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ State Government Affairs Committee, told CNN.

Parents are encouraged to get their children vaccinated, as younger children may eventually be eligible for Covid-19 vaccination soon, according to Costello.

A pandemic in the United States caused routine immunization to “fall off a cliff” in the practice of pediatrician Dr. Christoph Diacio in Southern Pines, North Carolina. Diasio said CNN’s visit to health care has returned to many pediatric clinics in recent weeks, but it’s not always normal.

“The problem is that we have to go to 130% of normal because we are late,” said Diacio, whose office physically disperses people to maintain pandemic precautions. He added that he needed to spend more time on each visit. “These are good and solid public health measures to prevent infections in the clinic, but they also have the net effect of making it very difficult to catch up with some of these.” Since the beginning of the pandemic, the first signs of a plunge in childhood vaccinations were around the spring of last year. One study published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May 2020 The number of pediatric vaccines given in Michigan 22% dropped .. CDC is recommended for kids to get 14 types of vaccinations Protects against 19 different pathogens. Timing is important for many vaccines to produce the strongest immunity. “People did not go to see healthy children, so regular childhood vaccinations have been reduced over the past year,” said Jill Rosenthal, senior program director at. They went down because they avoided health settings when they weren’t absolutely necessary. ” The National Academy of Health Policy told CNN. Currently, “some children’s populations are back to normal and some children’s populations are still a bit behind. Therefore, there is a true collaborative effort to chase children to these routine immunizations. There is now, but there is also a power outage. A period during which you cannot get another vaccine at the same time you get the Covid-19 vaccine, “Rosenthal said. “So, as soon as the Covid-19 vaccine is available (for kids aged 12 to 15), it’s an interesting dilemma about how states and providers are thinking about catching up with their kids. Many routine immunizations occur as a result of school requirements, “says Rosenthal. “Summer, perhaps early autumn, is a time of coordinated efforts to ensure that children are fully vaccinated.” The CDC recommends a two-week interval between other vaccines and the Covid-19 vaccine. “We still don’t know if the vaccine can be given at the same time, which means that we may need to take the Covid-19 vaccine alone, not with other vaccines,” Costello said. The Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is given twice every 3 weeks. “Then you have to wait two weeks after that,” Costello said. “So it’s really important that parents now choose to involve their children in other vaccines that they may have had to miss, even if they are under 12 years old.” Pediatricians need to advise patients on a case-by-case basis when it comes to scheduling Covid-19 vaccination and catching up with vaccination failures, Diasio told CNN. “If you need to choose now, I think you’re likely to have Covid for a particular illness, so I think you’ll choose the Covid vaccine in many situations, but be sure to tell the patient to come back within two weeks. Make a reservation. I’ve caught up with other vaccines. “ Costello said he treated children of various ages in Covid-19 at the hospital. Oxygen support is needed from a two-month-old baby with breathing problems to a teenager, 17 years old, until the baby’s small breasts slowly expand up and down. Costello hopes that the potential deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine for children will help reduce the risk of illness in young people. “It will be important for them to be vaccinated-not only to help protect themselves, but also to protect their families, their loved ones and their communities,” she says. I did.

