Dallas County reports today 6 COVID-related deaths, 188 new cases on Monday

Dallas County Health and Welfare Services Report 6 deaths And 188 additional confirmed cases Report of COVID-19 on May 10 Total death toll 3,934 to date. The total number of confirmed cases is 258,736.

The county also reports a total of 41,891 possible cases of COVID.

Dallas County Health and Welfare Services provides initial vaccination to people at highest risk of exposure to COVID-19. The Fair Park Mega Vaccine Clinic, which opened on Monday, January 11, has been receiving 460,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since the start of vaccination.

The additional deaths reported are:

A woman in her 60s who lived in Dallas. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Irving. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of a nursing care facility in Lancaster. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He expired at home and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of a nursing care facility in Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 90s who lived in Dallas. She expired at home and was in potentially high-risk health.

The· Sax city According to city officials, only active recovered / deleted cases are reported. According to the city’s website, staff will be up-to-date when they receive information from the city’s health authorities. The last update was on May 7, showing 33 active cases in the city, 27 in Dallas County, and 6 in Collin County.

To date, there are a total of 61 cases of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 in Dallas County. Six B.1.429 variants. Two B.1.526 variants. One P.1 variant. One P.2 variant has been identified in Dallas County residents. Five were hospitalized, three needed to be admitted to the intensive care unit, and one died. Seven has recently had a history of domestic travel outside of Texas. One case of B.1.1.7 is a likely case of reinfection with COVID-19, which occurs more than 6 months after the infection confirmed by the first PCR. The provisional 7-day average of daily new confirmed possible cases for Week 17 of the CDC (depending on the date of test collection) is 214,this is 8.2. 8.2 Daily new cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Of the symptomatological patients who visited a local hospital in the 17th week (the week ending 5/1/21) 10.8% Among the respiratory specimens, SARS-CoV-2 was positive.

In the last 30 days, there were 1,064 COVID-19 cases in school-age children, and staff were reported from 390 separate kindergarten to high schools in Dallas County.

Currently, there are 31 active long-term care facility outbreaks. A total of 4,368 residents and 2,460 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 1,086 were hospitalized and 771 died. About 20% of all deaths reported so far are related to long-term care facilities. In the last 30 days, 12 outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported in homeless shelters, group homes, half-baked homes, etc. A cumulative total of 598 residents and 221 staff members have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas’ collective living facilities.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds were under the age of 65. Diabetes is a fundamentally high-risk health condition reported in about one-third of inpatients with COVID-19.

Local healthcare professionals consider hospitalization, ICU admission, and ER visits as three key indicators as part of determining COVID-19 risk levels (color-coded risks) and guidelines for activities during COVID-19 compliance. Use as. Until May 7, 184 COVID-19 patients were receiving acute care in Dallas County.

The updated UTSW forecast reflects a slight decrease in the model, with hospitalizations between 140 and 220 and 210 cases per day by May 24.