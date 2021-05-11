Health
BMI measurement is a starting point, not a goal
- Some experts say that the Body Mass Index (BMI) is a good starting point for people to assess their overall health.
- But critics say the measurements are outdated and discriminate between women and people of color.
- The best advice is to use BMI as a tool to determine if other tests are needed or if you need to change your diet or exercise routine.
It’s a common habit for those who focus on weight and health. Click on the online tool Body Mass Index (BMI)..
However, for some populations like the People of Color, including Asians, and for many athletes, BMI results may not represent your true health at the time.
Still, obesity and weight health experts say BMI is a valuable data point that can help guide the overall treatment of a patient.
“BMI is a great tool for the general public.” Dr. Caroline M. Apobian“But it’s somewhat broken in some individuals,” he told Healthline, co-director of the Weight Management and Wellness Center at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
A good example: Rob Gronkowski’s BMI in the National Football League 30.6, This is considered obese. That’s because BMI doesn’t know he’s muscular, quite tall, and has 6 packs of abs.
BMI can also be turned off
Some ethnic groups, such as Asians, may develop signs of type 2 diabetes with a lower BMI than the estimator chart shows. Obesity is a risk factor for type 2 diabetes.
“BMI is an outdated, racist and sexist weight-to-height ratio that was not intended to assess or diagnose an individual’s medical condition,” he said. Samantha Decaro, PsyD, Licensed Psychologist and Assistant Clinical Director of the Renfrew Center in Philadelphia, which specializes in eating disorders.
“BMI perpetuates the myth that people with large bodies are always at risk of health problems, and people with small bodies are not, so BMI hurt all bodies,” DeCaro said. Told to.
Apobian said BMI remains a useful starting point when used as designed as a screening tool rather than a diagnostic tool.
“It’s a very good measure for the average person, as the average person in the United States doesn’t do much physical activity,” she said.
So why are some people against it?
Dr. Silvana ObichiThe head of endocrinology and metabolism at Stony Brook University’s Renaissance School of Medicine in New York said listening to BMI and checking for yourself with tools can lead to prejudice.
“I think the problem is that people do their own (checking it through tools and programs) and then medical evaluations,” Obici told Healthline.
Even the word “obesity” brings with it the prejudice and self-prejudice she said. Therefore, she stopped using them, and at the same time, BMI was a “starting point for functional health” and was diagnosed.
According to Obichi, BMI helps healthcare professionals decide what path to take when checking a person’s health.
“It’s just the tip of the iceberg, but it’s convenient to start a conversation,” she said.
“The problem is that people want this one marker (to assess their weight health), but it doesn’t exist,” Dr. Holly Wyatt of the UAB Department of Nutrition Science told Healthline. “Like any other test, if you don’t understand the rest (what’s happening), you can’t use it as a (decision driver).”
“I have a lot of heavy luggage,” Wyatt added. “It’s different from blood pressure and blood sugar levels, which people usually don’t equate with self-esteem. Things around weight can give us a way we don’t have to get off.”
So, according to Wyatt, the best thing you can do with BMI is to ask your healthcare team how they should feel about the measurement and if they need more testing.
“BMI is a“ risk factor stratification ”,” says Wyatt.
In other words, your healthcare professional can take more tests (if needed) and actions (if needed) based on your BMI as a starting point.
Another thing she wants the world to stop? Use BMI as a weight or fitness goal.
“Lose weight doesn’t mean lowering your BMI below 25,” she said. “It’s a (data point), not a goal.”
..
