BMI measurement is a starting point, not a goal

Some experts say that the Body Mass Index (BMI) is a good starting point for people to assess their overall health.

But critics say the measurements are outdated and discriminate between women and people of color.

The best advice is to use BMI as a tool to determine if other tests are needed or if you need to change your diet or exercise routine.

It’s a common habit for those who focus on weight and health. Click on the online tool Body Mass Index (BMI)..

However, for some populations like the People of Color, including Asians, and for many athletes, BMI results may not represent your true health at the time.

Still, obesity and weight health experts say BMI is a valuable data point that can help guide the overall treatment of a patient.

“BMI is a great tool for the general public.” Dr. Caroline M. Apobian“But it’s somewhat broken in some individuals,” he told Healthline, co-director of the Weight Management and Wellness Center at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

A good example: Rob Gronkowski’s BMI in the National Football League 30.6, This is considered obese. That’s because BMI doesn’t know he’s muscular, quite tall, and has 6 packs of abs.

BMI can also be turned off Different ethnic groups Carry different weights.

Some ethnic groups, such as Asians, may develop signs of type 2 diabetes with a lower BMI than the estimator chart shows. Obesity is a risk factor for type 2 diabetes.

“BMI is an outdated, racist and sexist weight-to-height ratio that was not intended to assess or diagnose an individual’s medical condition,” he said. Samantha Decaro, PsyD, Licensed Psychologist and Assistant Clinical Director of the Renfrew Center in Philadelphia, which specializes in eating disorders.

“BMI perpetuates the myth that people with large bodies are always at risk of health problems, and people with small bodies are not, so BMI hurt all bodies,” DeCaro said. Told to.