Some Questions When Mask Wear Can Stop Indoors As More People Get Vaccinated – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Transportation, and Best of New York





Flock of Bees in Nassau County-Ownership Upset LocalsJennifer Macrogan of CBS2 has a story from Williston Park. 8 minutes ago

Broadway show begins announcing reopening dateCBS2’s Dana Tyler has a story. 12 minutes ago

Former NYPD Commissioner Bratton raises concerns about the city’s approach to violent crimeMarcia Kramer on CBS2 has a story. 16 minutes ago

New York Weather: Monday 5/10 CBS2 Evening Weather HeadlineLonnie Quinn of CBS2 is looking into the predictions. 1 hour ago

Some questions when mask wearing can stop indoors as more people get vaccinatedImmunization against COVID-19 continues to grow, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has loosened some of its outdoor mask wearing guidelines. When can I stop wearing a mask indoors? Reported by Dr. Max Gomez. 1 hour ago

2 It hurts when the deck collapses in Belleville, NJTwo people were injured when the deck collapsed in Belleville, NJ. The reason for the collapse was not immediately apparent. 1 hour ago

CBS2 Announces Candidate Conversation with Leading New York Mayor CandidatesThe primary is only 6 weeks away, so there are new features. Helps you compare and contrast large areas in conversations with candidates. Reported by Marcia Kramer of CBS2. 2 hours ago

A local organization dedicated to fighting the COVID crisis in IndiaThe COVID crisis continues to go out of control in India. There are more than 350,000 new cases every day, with more than 1 million dying by midsummer. 2 hours ago

Newark’s pilot program offers low-income residents $ 500 in cash and no strings attachedNew Jersey’s largest city is fighting poverty with cash. The newly launched pilot program in Newark is giving out thousands of dollars for low-income residents to use as they see fit. CBS2 Christina fan reports. 2 hours ago

Homeless Service Chief Stephen Banks defends government efforts to drive people out of the streetOn Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Pointman on the city’s homeless service defended the agency’s job of driving vulnerable people off the streets. He turned his finger to the state again as the governor continued to criticize him. Reported by Andrea Grymes of CBS2. 2 hours ago

FDA Approves Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine for AdolescentsThe Food and Drug Administration has approved the Pfizer COVID vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 years. 2 hours ago

Looking back on the AIDS epidemic with GMHC leadersThe three who participated in the AIDS Walk met Dave Carlin of CBS2 at Christopher Park, opposite the historic Stonewall Inn. They discussed the stigma and progress of CBS2 with Dave Carlin about HIV at the time and now. 2 hours ago

Reopening the New York Public LibraryThe road to reopening is further on, as Mayor Bill de Blasio states that the New York City public library is back. 2 hours ago

CUNY / SUNY School Requests COVID Vaccination for Face-to-face LearningStudents at the State University of New York and the City University of New York will need to be fully vaccinated with COVID to return to direct study this fall. 2 hours ago

New York Offers COVID Vaccine IncentiveThis week, Johnson & Johnson’s free single-dose vaccine will be distributed at the pop-up vaccine center at the MTA station. 2 hours ago

Reduce speed limit on some NYC streets to 25 mphThe city is braking the driver. Mayor Bill de Blasio will reduce the speed limit on a 45-mile road. Reported by Kevin Rincon of CBS2. 2 hours ago

A special honor of the Corrupted Jersey City Police Station.Joseph SealDet. Joseph Shields was shot dead in a 2019 mass shooting. Three civilians also died when the armed suspect broke into the Kosher supermarket. 2 hours ago

Cause of Brooklyn Cargo Elevator Collapse Under InvestigationFive people were injured, including two police officers, after a freight elevator collapsed in Brooklyn. 2 hours ago

MTA bus driver assaulted on Staten IslandAfter a controversy over electric scooters, a city bus driver was taken to the hospital. 2 hours ago

Can colonial pipeline cyberattacks raise pump prices?Cyber ​​attacks that shut down major pipelines that fuel many of our regions have raised consumer and national concerns. Reported by Jenna De Angelis of CBS2. 2 hours ago

Amber Alert canceled after an unharmed infant found in East Orange, NJNew Jersey police were looking for Chinna Payne, who was less than a month old. Reported by Jessica Layton of CBS2. 2 hours ago

Times Square Man Hunt Square Gunman Farakan Muhammad ContinuesSecurity was strengthened at the crossroads of the world after the bullet-flying brawl ended on Saturday with an innocent bystander at the hospital — and the shooters are still fleeing. Reported by Alice Gainer of CBS2. 2 hours ago

Hero Officer Talks About Rescue of 4-year-old Times Square Shooting VictimNYPD police have been called heroes after a video seen by millions of people showed that they were rushing a child who was shot safely. Reported by Natalida Dridge of CBS2. 3 hours ago

How does voting for ranked choices work?Voting of ranked choices is changing the way we vote. See this explanation of how it works. 3 hours ago

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos