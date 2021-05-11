Microneedle patches provide antibiotics that effectively reduce MRSA bacteria in the skin





MRSA skin infections are often treated with intravenous antibiotics, which can cause serious side effects and accelerate the development of resistant strains. To solve these problems, researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden are developing microneedle patches that deliver antibiotics directly to the affected skin area.New results published in Advanced material technology It has been shown that microneedle patches effectively reduce MRSA bacteria in the skin. MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) skin infections can be fatal, especially in patients with a weakened immune system. Vancomycin is one of the main treatments and is given as an intravenous injection. The reason antibiotics are not given topically is because of their low ability to penetrate the skin. It has not been orally administered due to insufficient absorption from the intestines. The problem with systemic administration is that it often has serious side effects. Moreover, even when relatively high doses are administered, the local concentration of vancomycin in the skin remains low, which may promote the development of antibiotic-resistant strains. Therefore, local delivery of vancomycin to the skin is clinically necessary. We addressed this by using a microneedle patch consisting of miniaturized needles made from drug-filled polymers. The innovative microneedle design allowed efficient control of the amount of drug delivered to the skin. “ Jill Ziesmer, PhD student in microbiology, oncology and cell biology at the Karolinska Institute, and lead author of the study The patch is applied to the skin at the site of infection. The barely visible microneedles are so small that they do not reach the pain receptors, so the treatment is relatively painless. The ability of microneedles to penetrate the skin was studied in skin tissue from piglet and excised human skin. The results show that the drug was effectively delivered to the skin and, most importantly, significantly reduced the number of MRSA bacteria. “When this drug delivery device reaches the clinic, it can transform the way we treat potentially deadly bacterial skin infections and significantly improve the quality of life for our patients,” said the microbe. Georgios Sotiriou, a senior researcher at the faculty, said. Last author of Tumor and Cell Biology, Karolinska Institute and Research. Researchers will evaluate the performance of microneedles in animal models of MRSA skin infections. The next step is to develop the product further so that it exerts antibacterial activity through multiple modes of action to improve it. Effectiveness.. Microneedle was named one of the Top 10 Emerging Technologies by the World Economic Forum in 2020. Microneedles are already in clinical use for vaccination and many clinical trials are underway for other applications such as the treatment of diabetes, cancer and neuropathic pain. “Although microneedles for delivering antibiotics have only recently been studied, the successful application of microneedles in other areas hopes that antibiotic microneedles may open a new frontier in skin infection control. Gives, “says Georgios Sotiriou. Source: Journal reference: Ziesmer, J. , et al. (2021) Vancomycin-loaded microneedle array for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus skin infections. Advanced material technology. doi.org/10.1002/admt.202001307..

..





