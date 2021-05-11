Smith County adds a small number of COVID-19 cases in its twice-weekly report | COVID-19

According to a twice-weekly report, Smith County had 34 newly identified COVID-19 cases as of Monday.
Data in the Northeast Texas Public Health District as of Monday show a total of 20,286 potentially confirmed cases in Smith County. There are 11,814 confirmed cases and 8,472 possible cases in the county.
In Smith County, 39.11% of people over the age of 16 have been vaccinated at least once with the COVID-19 vaccine, and 32.66% of people over the age of 16 have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of Health.
According to DSHS data, 70.97% of people over the age of 65 are vaccinated at least once, and 63.07% of the population is fully vaccinated.
According to NET Health, COVID-19 case counts, deaths, and recovery counts are updated only every Monday and Thursday.
There are 11,246 confirmed recovery and 8,117 possible recovery. NET Health reports that 361 active cases have been identified in Smith County and 266 probable active cases.
Of the 296 deaths, 207 have been identified as being associated with COVID-19, and 89 may die, according to NET Health.
As of Monday, a total of 42 patients in East Texas were being treated for COVID-19 at Tyler Hospital.
As of Sunday, Smith County Prison prisoners have not been actively diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Texas Prison Standards Board. As of Sunday, there are two COVID-19-positive detainees. One prisoner was killed by COVID-19.
Other countiesGregg County has 11,176 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, including 6,141 confirmed and 5,035 possible diagnoses.
According to NET Health, the confirmed recovery is 5,942, with 4,815 possible recovery.
The county has 196 deaths, which are labeled with 108 confirmed deaths and 88 possible deaths.
According to NET Health, Henderson County has 5,908 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, including 3,934 confirmed and 1,974 possible diagnoses.
The death toll is 112. According to NETHealth, 24 of all causes of death cite COVID-19 as a possible cause of death.
The confirmed recovery rate is 3,737, and NET Health states that there is an estimated recovery rate of 1,879 in the county.
Van Zandt County has 4,327 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, including 2,685 confirmed and 1,642 possible diagnoses.
The confirmed recovery was 2,532, with 1,542 likely to have recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The death toll from COVID-19 in Van Zandt County is 70, 14 of whom are attributed to COVID-19.
Anderson County has 3,476 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, including 2,078 confirmed and 1,398 possible diagnoses.
The confirmed recovery was 1,898 and the possible recovery was 1,298, the health district reported.
The death toll of COVID-19 in Anderson County is 81. Seventeen of the total deaths are listed and may be due to the virus.
According to NET Health, Wood County has 3,436 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, of which 1,987 confirmed and 1,449 possible diagnoses.
According to NET Health, the recovery rate confirmed in Wood County is 1,883 and the chance of recovery is 1,397.
The county has killed 82 people. Of the total deaths, 17 are listed as estimated deaths.
According to NET Health, there are 801 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases in Rains County, of which 406 confirmed and 395 possible diagnoses.
According to NET Health, the confirmed recovery is 387 and there are 386 possible recovery.
There are 12 deaths from COVID-19 in Rains County. Of all deaths, 3 are considered likely.