Are you heading to the beach this summer?Watch out for ticks

Share on Pinterest Recent studies have found that mites are common on brushes and grass near beaches in California.Jody Griggs / Getty Images Black-footed mites are abundant on coastal brushes, grass, and sand around California’s beaches, according to a new study.

Infectious disease doctors are advised to take precautions on the beach. Avoid grass and brushes where mites live, scan your body for mites, and wear repellents.

If you find a tick on yourself, don’t panic. Remove the ticks and save for testing in case symptoms appear. It turns out that forests are not the only place where mites prefer to hide. Small insects known to carry the bacteria that cause Lyme disease can also be found on the beach. Black-footed mites are abundant on coastal brushes, grass, and sand around California’s beaches, according to a new study. The· Survey resultsA recent publication in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology found that approximately 4% of coastal mites were tested positive for the bacteria that cause Lyme disease ().Borrelia Burgdorferi). This study is the first to evaluate the bacteria carried by mites in coastal areas.

In California, black-footed mites have been thought to live primarily in forest areas, but researchers are wondering if mites may live elsewhere in the state. I looked it up. So far, there has been little research on how mites are prevalent in coastal areas. There is plenty of anecdotal evidence that people are being bitten near the beach. Researchers have begun to look for coastal areas: brushes, sand, and grass on the beach. Researchers have implemented a “tick dragging method” of dragging a piece of cloth onto a leaf. Mites sit on the grass and get caught by passers-by and animals. It’s the same as using a cloth while dragging ticks. Researchers were surprised to find that the coastal cliffs are home to so many mites, as gray squirrels, whose habitat is not near the beach, are the main carrier. Borrelia Burgdorferi In California. About 4% of the mites found in coastal areas carried the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. They suspect that voles and rabbits carry bacteria near the coast.

According to the report, about 480,000 Americans are diagnosed with Lyme disease each year. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .. Most tick bites do not cause illness, and the risk of getting tick-borne illness varies from place to place. “Most tick bites, even if bitten, do not spread the disease at all,” he said, with a very low overall risk of developing Lyme disease. Dr. Dean Jacobs, A Board-certified pediatrician at the MemorialCare Medical Group in Santa Ana, California, and the MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center. Tick ​​bites are common during the summer months when people spend a lot of time outdoors. “In some areas, 1% to 40% of mites can be infected with tick-borne pathogens,” he said. Linda Jumper, Secretary General Bay Area Lime Foundation.. The first symptom of Lyme disease is a rash that appears one to two weeks after being bitten. Dr. Andres Romero, An infectious disease specialist at the Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California. Common symptoms include fatigue, loss of appetite, joint pain, and headache. Some people can develop fever and eye irritation. “Other more serious symptoms tend to occur weeks or months after the condition goes unrecognized. These include facial paralysis, meningitis, and obstruction of the heart (electrical conduction of the heart). Includes neurological symptoms such as (disorders), ”says Romero.

Spray permethrin insects and tick repellents on your shoes and clothes before heading to the beach. According to Jacobs, DEET also helps fight mites. “High DEET levels can prevent long-term use, but do not use more than 30%,” says Jacobs. Mites tend to collect in dunes, chaparrals and beachgrass, so they stay on the sand. As soon as you get home, take a shower and put all your clothes and towels in a hot dryer for 20 minutes. Check the area of ​​the body where the tick wants to hide. Under the arms, around the ears, navel, behind the knees, between the legs and hips, hair, etc. Please search again in a few days as the ticks will grow and be easier to find.

“If you find a tick, don’t panic,” Jumper said. you Get rid of mites, You want to get rid of the whole body in a way that doesn’t push more bacteria into your body. “We recommend using pointed nasal tweezers placed between the skin and the tick’s mouth and pulling the tick straight up to move it away from the skin,” says Giampa. In most cases you need to add a tick 36-48 hours Before the lime fungus is transmitted. In general, the sooner you can get rid of mites, the better. The Bay Area Lime Foundation recommends that ticks be carefully removed and stored in plastic bags. If you develop symptoms Mites can be tested for illness.. Lyme disease can be treated with antibiotics, but doxycycline is the most common treatment. “Antibiotics are started early because the key to treatment is early recognition of the infection,” Romero said.