98K residents of Toronto shoot COVID-19 this week due to increased vaccine supply





The City of Toronto is considering the largest and busiest vaccination week to date, with more than 98,000 bookings in nine municipal clinics alone. At the city’s daily COVID-19 briefing, Secretary Matthew Peg said that 17,000 additional appointments were made at the city-run clinic this week, thanks to the availability of additional vaccine supplies. .. The city-run clinic is 92% booked this week, but as of Monday morning, 7,600 reservations were still available. In addition, the city-run clinic is nearly full in a few weeks, but some reservations are still available between now and June 13, Peg said. Availability of bookings at municipal clinics by booking rate: May 17th Week – Full

Week of May 24 – 99% reserved

Week 31 of May – 95% reserved

June 7 – 53% reserved Appointments can be booked through Local portal. “If Ontario makes additional vaccines available during any of these periods, we can open additional appointments accordingly,” said Peg, who also administers daily vaccines to hospitals and Ontario Health. I added that I am doing it. Relation: Peel holding a 32-hour marathon vaccination clinic this weekend To find vaccine reservations across the clinic’s network click here.. Mayor John Torrey said vaccination efforts in the past few weeks have focused on the “hotspot zip code” and made a “big difference” in the fight against COVID-19. It was. “The 13 hottest hotspot zip codes with very low vaccination rates have been vaccinated from less than 15% as of April 5th to more than 40% as of May 2nd,” he said. Said. The Tories added that it took 40% of eligible residents to be vaccinated from late December to May 1 last year, but that number surged from 40% to more than 50% last week alone. .. Health officials in Toronto added that more than 65% of residents over the age of 18 will receive their first dose of the vaccine by the end of May. As of Sunday, more than 1.4 million vaccines have been administered in the city. On Tuesday, vaccine eligibility will be extended to Group 2 of people at risk of health conditions such as diabetes and dementia, and those who cannot work from home, including grocery stores, restaurants and transport workers. Vaccine eligibility extends to all of them Over 40 on Thursday.

