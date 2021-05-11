Health
US Coronavirus: The country may be around the corner of Covid-19.Experts say it was here that we could see the incidents and deaths plummet.
Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, told CNN on Sunday. “The important statistic to consider is … what percentage of the adult population has been vaccinated at least once.”
When the country exceeds the 60% mark of American adults with at least one dose, Reiner says the number of Covid-19 is likely to begin to plummet.
“By the end of May, we expect a dramatic reduction in daily cases and ultimately a very low death toll,” he said.
Dr. Anthony Fauci estimates that about 70-85% of people need to be immune in order for the country to reach “full protection,” he told CNN at the end of last month. It was.
“But even before that, we’ll reach a point where we’ll see a dramatic decrease in the number of cases as more people get vaccinated,” Forch said at the time.
“We are around the corner”
This is down from January, when the United States recorded an average of more than 251,000 Covid-19 cases over a 7-day period and an average of more than 3,400 Covid-19 deaths over a 7-day period.
“It was a relatively easy decision,” Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, the FDA’s department for regulating vaccines, told reporters Monday night.
It is the first Covid-19 vaccine in the United States and is approved for use by teens and adolescents. The vaccine was previously approved for people over the age of 16.
The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines are only approved for use by people over the age of 18.
Expanding authorization to children between the ages of 12 and 15 will give an additional 5% of the US population, or nearly 17 million people, the Covid-19 vaccine. Increased approval means that 85% of the US population is eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine.
The CDC Immunization Advisory Board will meet on Wednesday to advise the CDC on whether to recommend the use of vaccines in this age group. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky decides whether the agency will recommend the use of the vaccine in a new group.
Vaccinations between the ages of 12 and 15 are not expected to begin until the recommendation is issued, but may begin on Thursday, according to FDA officials.
The Byden administration has stated that it will expedite the preparation of vaccinations between the ages of 12 and 15 through federal pharmacy programs, pediatricians and family doctors.
Authorities are still facing a difficult battle with vaccination
“Before us, there is a way to make people more easily accessible to vaccines, to build confidence, and to allow people who have questions about vaccines to answer their questions. And we. But … do this in a fair and equitable way. “
In a statement, Mayor Eric Garcetti said, “We are at an important time in the fight to end this pandemic, and our city will do everything possible to break down the barriers to access to vaccines. I will continue to do that. ”
“You may see a blip, but if you handle it well, you’re unlikely to see the spikes you’ve seen in late fall and early winter,” Forch said.
He added that the more Americans vaccinated, the less likely the United States will experience a larger surge after the fall and winter cycle.
“That’s why vaccination is so important.”
It’s time to rethink the obligations of indoor masks, officials say
So far, with the help of vaccination, the risk of Covid-19 has been significantly reduced, and it’s time to begin removing the requirement for indoor masks in some parts of the country, said former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Stated.
“Covid will never disappear. We will need to learn to live with Covid,” he told CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “I think we are at a point where we can start lifting these ordinances … and people need to take precautions based on their individual risks … and they avoid the crowd. Decide whether to wear a mask or based on their situation. “
He added that officials should no longer impose restrictions on field meetings, but instead encourage people to spend more time in the field.
“The public must trust that public health authorities lift these restrictions as soon as they are enforced as the situation improves,” he added.
Fauci also told ABC News that it might be time to rethink the obligations of indoor masks.
“As more people get vaccinated, we need to start becoming more liberal,” Forch said on Sunday. But he added that the country still has a long way to go when it comes to withdrawing the Covid-19 case.
“When it gets lower, the risk of indoor or outdoor infections is dramatically reduced.”
CNN’s Naomi Thomas, Lauren Mascarenhas, Deidre McPhillips, and Keith Allen contributed to this report.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]