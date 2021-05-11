Health
The COVID-19 vaccine under development at Duke can be used alone or as a booster shot.
Raleigh, NC (WNCN) – Duke University is developing a vaccine that goes beyond the COVID-19 mutant. This shot may also prevent new viruses from jumping from animals to humans, as the coronavirus did.
The combination of the three new discoveries has the potential to be the most promising vaccine to date.
“It was a fulfilling and rewarding experience to be able to influence the pandemic,” said Kevin Sanders, director of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute. Sanders switched from developing an HIV vaccine to COVID-19 last spring.
He said Duke’s COVID-19 vaccine looks promising in previous animal studies. It can be used alone or as a booster shot for the Pfizer and Modana vaccines.
“Whether they were first vaccinated with mRNA or only with nanoparticle vaccines, you get really good protection,” Sanders said.
the study It shows that the mutants reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine by up to a tenth. Sanders said their vaccine was reduced by only one-third. He said it has been shown to work against Brazilian, South African, and British variants.
“We were able to have stronger immunity to some mutants compared to the mRNA vaccine we tested,” Saunders said.
Researchers are looking to future viruses, according to Sanders. This vaccine appears to protect against other coronaviruses that are already present in the animal.
“Being able to infect humans from animals could introduce new viruses that humans have never seen before, and they have no immunity,” Saunders said.
Some scientists believe that COVID-19, SARS, and MERS started this way.
In addition to this, the vaccine seems to prevent the virus from multiplying in the nose and lungs. Both are important places where COVID-19 is infected and spread. This is what Sanders said was difficult with the Modana and Pfizer vaccines.
“It concentrates your immune response on the viral Achilles tendon,” Saunders said.
The next step is a human clinical trial. Universities have tested only monkeys so far. They are seeking funding to initiate human clinical trials. According to Sanders, the vaccine is unlikely to be released to the public for at least another year.
“This is a testament to the efforts of a huge team of people to respond to the pandemic,” says Sanders.
Moderna and Pfizer developing booster shots
Moderna announced in April that booster shots would be available to Americans by the fall. They said the third vaccine was likely to be needed between 6 and 12 months after the second dose. As with influenza vaccination, they said people are likely to need annual re-vaccination.
Pfizer’s CEO says it is likely that a third vaccination will be required within 12 months of receiving a full vaccination. The company hasn’t said when booster shots will be available.
“Like influenza, this virus is evolving. Since there are new mutants in circulation, booster shots can also handle mutant problems by giving new immunity to circulating strains. It helps, “Dr. Tony Moody told CBS17.
Moody is a professor of pediatrics and infectious diseases and an associate professor of immunology at Duke University Medical Center.
According to Moody, researchers are currently working to reduce the side effects that many are already experiencing, while studying whether the next dose will contain the same amount of vaccine. ..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]