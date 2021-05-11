The COVID-19 vaccine under development at Duke can be used alone or as a booster shot.

Raleigh, NC (WNCN) – Duke University is developing a vaccine that goes beyond the COVID-19 mutant. This shot may also prevent new viruses from jumping from animals to humans, as the coronavirus did.

The combination of the three new discoveries has the potential to be the most promising vaccine to date.

“It was a fulfilling and rewarding experience to be able to influence the pandemic,” said Kevin Sanders, director of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute. Sanders switched from developing an HIV vaccine to COVID-19 last spring.

He said Duke’s COVID-19 vaccine looks promising in previous animal studies. It can be used alone or as a booster shot for the Pfizer and Modana vaccines.

“Whether they were first vaccinated with mRNA or only with nanoparticle vaccines, you get really good protection,” Sanders said.

the study It shows that the mutants reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine by up to a tenth. Sanders said their vaccine was reduced by only one-third. He said it has been shown to work against Brazilian, South African, and British variants.

“We were able to have stronger immunity to some mutants compared to the mRNA vaccine we tested,” Saunders said.

Potential new vaccines developed by members of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute are monkeys and mice from a variety of coronavirus infections, including SARS-CoV-2 as well as the original SARS-CoV-1 and associated bat coronavirus. Has proven to be effective in protecting the virus. It can cause the following pandemic. A new vaccine, called the pancoronavirus vaccine, triggers neutralizing antibodies through nanoparticles. Nanoparticles are composed of coronavirus moieties that allow them to bind to cell receptors in the body and contain chemical boosters called adjuvants. Success in primates is very important to humans. The findings were published in Nature on Monday, May 10th.

Dr. Kevin Sanders and Bad Haynes on the left speak in the corridor of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute. Saunders is the lead author and Haynes, director of DHVI, was a senior author of pan-coronavirus research showing a new vaccine that blocks COVID-19 and mutants.

Researchers are looking to future viruses, according to Sanders. This vaccine appears to protect against other coronaviruses that are already present in the animal.

“Being able to infect humans from animals could introduce new viruses that humans have never seen before, and they have no immunity,” Saunders said.

Some scientists believe that COVID-19, SARS, and MERS started this way.

In addition to this, the vaccine seems to prevent the virus from multiplying in the nose and lungs. Both are important places where COVID-19 is infected and spread. This is what Sanders said was difficult with the Modana and Pfizer vaccines.

“It concentrates your immune response on the viral Achilles tendon,” Saunders said.

The next step is a human clinical trial. Universities have tested only monkeys so far. They are seeking funding to initiate human clinical trials. According to Sanders, the vaccine is unlikely to be released to the public for at least another year.

“This is a testament to the efforts of a huge team of people to respond to the pandemic,” says Sanders.

Moderna and Pfizer developing booster shots

Moderna announced in April that booster shots would be available to Americans by the fall. They said the third vaccine was likely to be needed between 6 and 12 months after the second dose. As with influenza vaccination, they said people are likely to need annual re-vaccination.

Pfizer’s CEO says it is likely that a third vaccination will be required within 12 months of receiving a full vaccination. The company hasn’t said when booster shots will be available.

“Like influenza, this virus is evolving. Since there are new mutants in circulation, booster shots can also handle mutant problems by giving new immunity to circulating strains. It helps, “Dr. Tony Moody told CBS17.

Moody is a professor of pediatrics and infectious diseases and an associate professor of immunology at Duke University Medical Center.

According to Moody, researchers are currently working to reduce the side effects that many are already experiencing, while studying whether the next dose will contain the same amount of vaccine. ..