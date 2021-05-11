Retroviral elements can be abused to fight esophageal cancer





Endogenous retrovirus elements (ERVs) (ancient viral DNA sequences lurking in our genome) have lost the ability to produce viral particles, but can still cause mischief. For example, they can participate in the entangled mechanisms that cause cancer. However, in esophageal cancer associated with a cancer-promoting gene called SOX2, ERV can make cancer cells more vulnerable to immunotherapy. This possibility was recognized in a recent study led by Columbia University researchers Adam Bass, MD. In this study, Bass and his colleagues created esophageal organoids from mouse tissue to track the development of cancer from normal cells to malignant tumors. Using these organoids, scientists have discovered that a specific cancer-promoting gene for esophageal cancer called SOX2 leads to the induction of the expression of many ERVs. “When a cell activates a lot of ERV, a lot of double-stranded RNA is made and enters the cell’s cytoplasm,” says Bass. “It can create a condition like a viral infection and cause an inflammatory response. Thus, ERV can make cancer more susceptible to immunotherapy, and many researchers say cancer cells. Moreover, we are working on a method to activate ERV. “ “That was amazing,” Bass continued. “We weren’t specifically looking for viral elements, but this discovery opens up a huge new sequence of potential cancer targets that I find very exciting as a way to enhance immunotherapy. . “ Details of the work were published in the journal on May 10th. Nature medicine, “Reprogramming the epigenome of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma with SOX2 promotes ADAR1 dependence.. ADAR1, an RNA editing enzyme, rapidly degrades double-stranded RNA expressed from activated ERV. Without ADAR1, esophageal cancer cells accumulate a large amount of double-stranded RNA and are affected by toxicity. These cells will also attract the attention of the immune system. ADAR1 has been involved in esophageal cancer by other researchers, and ADAR1 levels correlate with reduced survival. However, the current study is the first to identify a mechanism that explains how ADAR1 is harmful. “We strongly hope that blocking ADAR1 may have a direct effect on esophageal cancer, and that inhibition of ADAR1 may enhance the effectiveness of cancer immunotherapy in patients with esophageal cancer. . “ In addition to the results for ADAR1 and ERV, the process of modeling the development of esophageal cancer through organoid genomic engineering has also revealed many other processes of esophageal cancer that may lead to new therapies. “The method of building cancer from normal cells using organoids is a powerful system for identifying the activities that cause cancer and testing therapeutic targets,” Bass argued. “By making individual genomic changes one at a time in these models, we can identify which combination of genetic changes leads to cancer and determine specific mechanisms of tumorigenesis.” Organoids in current studies began with overexpression of the SOX2 gene, a commonly amplified factor that promotes the development of squamous cell carcinoma. In this study, the Bass team built a panel of organoids that model the spectrum from the normal esophagus to fully transformed cancer. Organoids, when SOX2 is overactivated and two tumor suppressors are inactivated, SOX2 works with other factors to produce various cancer-causing genes in addition to their effects on ERV induction. I made it clear that I would turn it on. “While carcinogenic Sox2 maintains the effects primarily observed in normal tissues, overexpression of Sox2 due to p53 and p16 inactivation promotes chromatin remodeling and Sox2 cystrome evolution.” Nature medicine The article wrote. “With Klf5, carcinogenic Sox2 acquires new binding sites and enhances the activity of oncogenes such as Stat3.” “These findings reveal a new vulnerability in SOX2 esophageal cancer, which will allow us to begin developing treatments that can accurately target cancer cells and improve patient treatment.”

