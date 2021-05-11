Drive-through COVID-19 test available at Lake St. Clair Metro Park this weekend





Officials announced Monday that a free drive-through COVID-19 test will be available at Harrison Township’s Lake St. Clair Metro Park this weekend. Rapid antigen testing is available Friday and Saturday from 9am to noon through a partnership between Huron Clinton Metroparks and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Meanwhile, visitors during that period will be admitted free of charge, and the first 300 tested will receive a $ 10 Metroparks gift card that can be used in any of the 13 parks of the system. Or use it to rent another service or device. “ “MDHHS is pleased to partner with Huron Clinton Metro Park to extend free accessible testing to communities and busy shopping areas. The most effective way to manage the COVID-19 epidemic. We know that one of them is due to strong testing, “said Dr. Johnny Cardun, MDHHS Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Health Officer. “The testing process is quick and easy. No reservations or insurance is required, anyone can register on the spot. Results will be received within 30 minutes and sent by text or email.” According to park officials, the test is not intended for people who may have already tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 90 days, or who have already been completely vaccinated and have no symptoms. You do not need a health insurance card.No reservation required, but pre-registration is possible http://honumg.info/StClairMetropark.. “We know that during the COVID pandemic, great outdoor access and access to nature were the lifeblood of many of us. Metropark is honored to be there for both residents and visitors. I think, “said Amy McMillan, director of Metro Park. “Collaborating with MDHHS and such communities is one of the key ways to contribute to public health and return to more normal socializing and programming.” The test follows a case of coronavirus falling in the state. Monday, Michigan Added 2,716 coronavirus cases and 33 deaths from COVID-19. According to the State Department, since the virus was first detected in March 2020, the latest figures show a total of 865,349 cases and 18,239 deaths. Last week, the state added 18,248 cases and 464 deaths from the virus. Between April 25 and May 1, the state added 25,065 cases and 454 deaths. During the week of April 18-24, Michigan added 34,013 new cases and 449 deaths. During that time, vaccination rates have increased. On Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state officials reported that 55% of Michigan’s population aged 16 and over, or about 4.45 million, had been vaccinated at least once. According to state data, about 42.7% are fully vaccinated. It start The first phase of Gretchen Whitmer’s “MI Vacc to Normal” will gradually lift pandemic restrictions and allow more employees to return to direct affairs from May 24th. According to Whitmer, the state will cancel orders for rallies and face masks in the final step, two weeks after the first dose of 5.7 million residents, or 70% of the adult population.

