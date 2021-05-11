Studies claim that regular use of ivermectin may reduce the risk of infection with Covid-19





Regular use of the oral antiparasitic drug ivermectin may significantly reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19, according to a review of available data by researchers claiming that the drug helps end the pandemic. There is. Published in the May-June issue of the American Journal of Therapeutics, the study is said to be the most comprehensive review of available data on ivermectin from clinical, in vitro, animal, and real-world studies. The authors state. “We conducted the most comprehensive review of the available data on ivermectin,” said Frontline COVID-19, President and Chief Medical Officer of the Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), a group of medical and scientific experts who led the study. Said Pierre Collie. .. “We applied the gold standard to certify the reviewed data before concluding that ivermectin could end this pandemic,” Collie said in a statement. Ivermectin is an oral drug used as a prescription drug to treat parasitic infections. The focus of the study was on 27 controlled trials available in January 2021, 15 of which were randomized controlled trials (RCTs). The authors found a significant statistically significant reduction in mortality, time to recovery, and viral clearance in patients with COVID-19 treated with ivermectin. Five controlled trials involving three RCTs and approximately 2,500 patients were analyzed to evaluate the efficacy of ivermectin in the prevention of COVID-19. All studies reported that when ivermectin was used on a regular basis, it significantly reduced the risk of contracting COVID-19, the authors said. Researchers say that ivermectin is now recognized as a powerful prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19 in many parts of the world. The results seen in this latest study show that the ivermectin distribution campaign has repeatedly led to a “rapid decline in morbidity and mortality across the population.” “In our latest study, looking at the whole evidence, there is no doubt that ivermectin is very effective as a safe prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19,” said Paul E. Marik, founding member. Says. FLCCC and Chief of Lung and Critical Care Medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School in the United States. “We are calling on local public health authorities and healthcare professionals around the world to immediately include ivermectin in their standard of care and to end this pandemic altogether.” Added Malik. (Only the headlines and photos in this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff. The rest of the content is automatically generated from the syndicate feed.)

