Connect with us

Health

Esophageal cancer turns on ancient viral DNA hidden in our genome

Avatar

Published

21 seconds ago

on

By


Scientists have discovered that many esophageal cancers turn on ancient viral DNA that was embedded in our genome hundreds of millions of years ago.

“It was amazing,” said Adam Bath, MD, professor of Herbert and Florence Irving Medicine at Columbia University’s Bageros Medical Surgery University, who led the study published May 10. I will. Nature genetics..

“We weren’t looking for a viral component in particular, but this discovery opens up a huge new sequence of potential cancer targets that I find very exciting as a way to enhance immunotherapy.”

Fossil virus and cancer

The idea that an endogenous retrovirus element, or a fragment of an ancient retrovirus in the human genome known as the ERV, plays a role in cancer is not new. The ERV sequence is degraded over time and unable to produce viral particles, but viral fossils can be inserted into other genes, which can disrupt normal activity or turn on genes that cause cancer. It also functions as a switch.

However, recent studies suggest that ERV may also fight cancer if it is transcribed into RNA strands.

When a cell activates many ERVs, many double-stranded RNAs are produced and enter the cytoplasm of the cell. It creates a condition like a viral infection and can cause an inflammatory response. Thus, ERV can make cancer more susceptible to immunotherapy, and many researchers are working on ways to trick cancer cells into activating ERV. “

Dr. Adam Bath, Professor of Herbert and Florence Irving Medicine, Columbia University Bageros Medical College and Herbert Irving Cancer Center

Esophageal cancer turns on ERV

In a new study, Bass and his colleagues created esophageal organoids from mouse tissue to track the development of cancer from normal cells to malignant tumors.

Using these organoids, Bass discovered that a specific cancer-promoting gene for esophageal cancer called SOX2 leads to the induction of the expression of many ERVs.

Because ERV expression and the accumulation of double-stranded RNA resulting from ERV expression can be toxic to cells, researchers have found a specific enzyme called ADAR1 that rapidly degrades these double-stranded RNAs. I found that there is.

Its role is unknown, but ADAR1 has been implicated in esophageal cancer by other researchers. ADAR1 levels are known to correlate with reduced survival. “Cancer relies on ADAR1 to prevent an immune response that can be very toxic to cells,” says Bass.

Some patients with esophageal cancer are currently being treated with immunotherapy. Immunotherapy has been shown to prolong survival by several months. “There is enthusiasm that blocking ADAR1 may have a direct effect on esophageal cancer, and that strengthening ADAR1 inhibition may have even greater effects. Effectiveness of Cancer immunotherapy for patients with esophageal cancer. “

Organoids reveal other potential targets for SOX2 cancer

In addition to the results for ADAR1 and ERV, the process of modeling the development of esophageal cancer through organoid genomic engineering has also revealed many other processes of esophageal cancer that may lead to new therapies.

“The method of using organoids to build cancer from normal cells is a powerful system for identifying the activities that cause cancer and testing therapeutic targets,” says Bass. “By making individual genomic changes one at a time in these models, we can identify which combination of genetic changes leads to cancer and determine specific mechanisms of tumorigenesis.”

Organoids in current studies began with overexpression of the SOX2 gene, a commonly amplified factor that promotes the development of squamous cell carcinoma.

In this study, the Bass team built a panel of organoids that model the spectrum from the normal esophagus to fully transformed cancer.

By being able to assess the different characteristics of normal and cancerous organoids, the team was able to analyze how SOX2 activity differs between normal and cancerous tissues. “Potential treatments need to target the function of the cancer, but it has little effect on normal tissue, so it’s important to understand the difference,” he says. “Killing cancer cells is relatively easy. The question is how to kill cancer cells but spare other cells.”

Organoids, when SOX2 is overactivated and two tumor suppressors are inactivated, SOX2 works with other factors to produce various cancer-causing genes in addition to their effects on ERV induction. I made it clear that I would turn it on.

“These findings reveal new vulnerabilities in SOX2 esophageal cancer that allow us to begin developing treatments that can accurately target cancer cells and improve patient treatment. “I will,” said Mr. Bass.

Source:

Columbia University Irving Medical Center

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: