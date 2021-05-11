Answers to questions about the Covid-19 vaccine in animation | News





Animated answers to some of the most common questions about Covid-19 vaccination in Massachusetts. Q: Q: Who can currently get the Covid-19 vaccine in Massachusetts? A: 16 years old and over. As of April 19, anyone over the age of 16 living, working, or studying in Massachusetts is eligible for vaccination. The Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12-18 on Monday, but it’s still awaiting approval from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the state needs to open its qualifications to adolescents. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been approved for people over the age of 18, but clinical trials for children are ongoing. Q: Q: Do I need a Social Security number, insurance, or payment method to get the COVID vaccine? A: No. The Covid-19 vaccine is free for all qualified individuals (ie, 16+). You do not need to show your social security card, insurance, or any other payment method to receive the vaccine. Some vaccination sites may require insurance and social security information so that you can claim administrative fees from your insurance company or the federal government, but these are not requirements for vaccination. Q: Q: Can the Covid-19 vaccine change my DNA? A: No.. The Covid-19 vaccine does not change your DNA. The Covid-19 vaccine delivers to cells a genetic substance that helps provide instructions for building an immune response against the virus. However, this genetic material is not carried to the nucleus of the cell. That is, it cannot interact with our own DNA. Q: Q: Do I need to wear a mask in public if I am fully vaccinated? A: Yes, in a crowded place or place. The CDC advises all fully vaccinated people to continue to wear masks in public indoors. You will also need to wear a mask if you are planning a trip abroad or if you are passing through a domestic airport or other transportation hub. However, you can gather outdoors without a mask, except in certain crowded settings. — —Explanation by Yuen Ting Chow and Meera S. Nair

