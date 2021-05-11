Are you experiencing climate change anxiety?This futuristic computer game will help you make sustainable choices





It’s 2050, the planet is warming, the diet comes from nutritional food packs, and dozens of new zoonotic viruses are rampant. As an influential newspaper editor, how do you try to shape public opinion? This is one of the scenarios that online game players will encounter, launched on Monday, to use humor and interactive decision-making to think about the future of climate change and what it can do for it. Prompt. Survive the Century is the work of scientists, economists and writers from around the world brought together by the National Socio-Environmental Synthesis Center (SESYNC), a US-based research group, with players from 2021 to 2100. You can navigate the future. “This is a game for everyone, especially for Gen Z, a climate changer who knows about climate change and is desperate and frustrated by the negligence they see,” said the author and game creator. Samantha Beck Besinger said. “We wanted to engage with them with the hope that the future is long and we have a lot of choices in front of us,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a video call. According to The Lancet Medical Journal, climate anxiety associated with concerns about the threat of environmental disasters, such as panic attacks, insomnia, and obsessions, is becoming more common among young people. This is partly related to young people being at the forefront of climate change protests, with approximately 1.6 million student protesters calling on the government to urgently tackle climate change in March 2019. I am. The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November could accelerate the movement of the world’s largest polluters to mitigate climate risk, but Survival Century creators also participate in discussions with the general public I wanted to let you. “We’re used to the story. We don’t eat beef, we don’t fly much, and they are the choices you can make against climate change, but this game puts you in a different position,” said the project leader. Christopher Trisos said an environmental scientist. The game presents players with a variety of science-based decision-making scenarios, from vaccine deployment to funding innovations that help restore order and induce disorder. “Play is a very powerful way to attract people, not a doctrine. It’s not meant to tell you facts or things to do. You can play and explore,” said Beckbesinger. I will. At the end of the game, players will be led to a climatic organization near them. Trisos has already been approached by high schools and colleges interested in using games as part of their curriculum. “Climate change is being done and experienced by people,” said Simon Nicholson, project leader and associate professor at American University, based in Washington. “What the future holds will be shaped by the choices of people today, tomorrow, and the next day.” Read all the latest news, Breaking news And Coronavirus news Here

..





