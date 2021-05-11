New treatment for the first time in decades for patients with rare forms of intestinal cancer





Patient Scotland New NHS life-prolonging therapies will be available for the first time in rare but particularly fatal forms of colorectal cancer.

The Scottish Medical Consortium has advanced the use of Braftovi in ​​combination with cetuximab in cancer patients with the BRAF V600 gene mutation.

It is found in about 15% of patients with early-stage colorectal cancer and 6% of patients with widespread disease, and patients in this latter category usually survive only 4-6 months after diagnosis. It is common in women, and patients also tend to be younger than the average age of colorectal cancer patients. read more: Warning that UK healthcare lags behind G7 and EU countries The prognosis is described as “much worse than all other colon patients and worse than most other solid tumor patients.” stage IV disease “. There have been no new therapeutic advances for decades before Beacon’s clinical trials. International In a study of patients at 428 centers around the world, including the Beatson Cancer Center in Glasgow, this combination therapy metastasized compared to existing chemotherapy-based therapies that showed “minimal” efficacy. It has been shown that the survival time of patients with sex cancer was extended by an average of 50% or more. Patients with BRAF-positive colon cancer from all over Scotland participated in a clinical trial conducted in Beatson The median survival was 9.3 months, compared to 5.9 months in the control group. SMC recommends combination therapy for patients with metastatic BRAF-mutated colorectal cancer who have previously received chemotherapy. Braftovi (also known as encorafenib) is given in the form of a short injectable tablet of cetuximab. This means that patients spend less “chair time” in the hospital when social distance limits capacity. This decision will bring Scotland in line with other parts of the UK where treatments are already available. SMC said it would benefit 14 patients in the first year and is expected to increase to 25 each year by the fifth year. read more: Over 90% of Scotland’s 65+ are fully vaccinated As a non-chemotherapeutic treatment, it also means that the patient’s immune system is less vulnerable Coronavirus As the pandemic continues. Dr. Janet Graham, Principal Investigator and Consultant Medical Oncologist at Beatson West at the Scottish Cancer Center, said this was an “important milestone” for the colorectal cancer community. Through anchor clinical trials, she added that research is underway to determine whether patients with previously untreated BRAF-positive cancer should also be prescribed combination therapy. “This is the first major advance we have seen in patients with BRAF mutations,” said Dr. Graham. “This trial is aimed at patients who have already received first-line chemotherapy. It is very difficult to see if the anchor trial, which is considering this new combination in the first-line, will show even greater benefits. It’s interesting to see. I hope these results will be available later. This summer. ” Clinical trials have shown that combination therapies are generally well tolerated, with the most common side effects being fatigue, nausea, diarrhea, skin problems such as acne, and loss of appetite. read more: There is no evidence that mild Covid causes persistent heart damage Emily Meunier from Fife was diagnosed with stage 4 intestinal cancer in 2020. The 40-year-old is among the suggestions for treatment for Covid and has seen her tumor shrink as a result. She states: “My liver lesions are already small in size and I am very well tolerated with the drug. “Chemotherapy feels much better and I have less visits to the hospital, so I planned a little in advance and I’m really starting to live again. “I am very grateful to have been given this opportunity and am relieved to know that other people in Scotland in the same condition will also have access to this new treatment option.” Genevieve Edwards, Chief Executive Officer of Bowel Cancer UK, said: This will give new hope to Scottish patients who may benefit. ”

