Gestures and speech are closely related to the early language development of the twins and show research.

Gestures such as pointing and waving are closely related to the child’s first words, and twins lag behind in making and using only child gestures, according to two studies by Georgia State University psychologists. I’m taking it.

Seyda Ozcaliskan, an associate professor of psychology and senior researcher, said twins produce fewer gestures and fewer object gestures than other children. According to Ozkariska, twins are also slow to use language, and language, not gestures, is influenced by gender, with girls performing better than boys.

Its implications are fascinating. It shows that gestures and speech are closely related in the early development of twins.When one is late, the other is also late.. “ Seyda Ozcaliskan, Associate Professor, Faculty of Psychology, Georgia State University

Research has shown that gesture delays can reliably predict speech delays. At the same time, many gestures suggest that the speech is in progress. Parents can speed up their child’s language acquisition by naming the objects they gesture to.

Gesture delays between the twins may be due to low parental input, Ozkariska said. According to Ozcaliskan, parents caring for twins can have shorter conversations with their children, including less attention and doubling of the workforce.

The study was conducted by Ozkariska and her PhD students in psychology, Evre Pinar and Smeila Ozturk, and her collaborator Dr. Nihan Ketrez in Istanbul.The treatise “Inputting Parental Speeches and Gestures to Singleton and Twins Girls and Boys” Journal of Nonverbal Behavior The impact of sex and diad composition on the development of singleton and twinkle dren speech and gestures Children’s language journal..

Two studies analyzed video data from Turkish families and analyzed three groups of dizygotic twins (male, female, and mixed twins) and two groups of single boys and girls with their parents. I included it.

Ozkariska said she was interested in gestures because it had not yet been studied among twins while language acquisition was thoroughly studied.

“We’ve long known that children’s early vocabulary shows gender differences. Boys have less vocabulary than girls,” Ozkariska said.

Also, girls 2-3 years old create longer and more complex sentences than boys. Twins are initially disadvantageous when language is involved, use fewer words than the singleton companion, and form a complete sentence slower than the singleton. Boys are the most lagging, and girls and girl twins develop larger vocabulary and more complex sentences than boys and boys of equal age.

In most cases, these lags are within the normal range and you don’t have to worry. Almost all children will catch up with each other by about three and a half years old.

But what about gestures?

“There was little research on gesturing between twins in any language,” Ozcaliskan said.

Infants start using pointing about 10 months before the first word is spoken. In other words, they actually point to dogs a few months before they actually say the word “dog.” Gestures help them convey what they can’t say in speech yet, paving the way for children’s early words.

Twin gestures and language delays may be primarily due to reduced parental input, but Ozkariska said in his own “twin language” that twins have been shown to delay language acquisition. Even said he may develop his own communication system. “Maybe it also delays the use of gestures,” she said.

In most cases, gesture delays can mean delays in the next language milestone.

“But if you see long-lasting gesture delays, it may be a marker of potential developmental or language delay,” Ozkariska said. On the other hand, if the child does not speak much when he is young, but uses gestures frequently, parents can rest assured that the language is on the way.

The more parents engage with their child using gestures and speech, the better their child will learn both. Gestures and speech together form a system that is closely integrated into the child’s development, and the child’s first gesture often precedes the first speech attempt.

For parents interested in these connections, Ozcaliskan suggested naming the object as follows when the child points to the object: Naming helps children learn new words faster. Parents can also gesture to the object itself when naming it.

“Gestures are a very powerful tool,” says Ozcaliskan. “Pay attention to your child’s behavior and explain it verbally to help develop your language.”