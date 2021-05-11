Researchers can develop new materials to heal wounds and protect them from resistant strains





The new materials offer great hope for combating growing global problems.

The World Health Organization describes antibiotic-resistant strains as one of the greatest threats to global health. To address this issue, antibiotics need to be used differently and new sustainable medical technologies need to be developed.

“After testing the new hydrogel with different types of bacteria, we observed a high level of efficacy, including those that became resistant to antibiotics,” said the research leader and professor of chemical engineering. Martin Anderson said. At Chalmers University of Technology.

Material research and development has been underway for many years in Chalmers’ group of Martin Andersson, and the scope has expanded in the process, with a particular focus on the potential of wound healing. Important results are now published as scientific treatises in ACS Biomaterials Science & Engineering.

The main purpose of previous research has been to explore new medical technology solutions that can help reduce the use of systemic antibiotics. Resistant bacteria cause a life-threatening condition called nosocomial infections, which are increasing in incidence worldwide.

Mimics the natural immune system

The active substance in the new bactericidal material is composed of antibacterial peptides, small proteins naturally found in the immune system.

“These types of peptides have a very low risk of developing resistance to them, as they only affect the outermost membrane of the bacteria, which is probably the main reason they are a very interesting task. That’s what Martin Anderson says. ..

Researchers have long sought to find ways to use these peptides in medical devices, but so far they have been less successful. The problem is that it breaks down as soon as it comes in contact with body fluids such as blood. Current research describes how researchers have overcome the problem through the development of nanostructured hydrogels in which peptides permanently bind to create a protective environment.

“This material is very promising. It is harmless to the cells of the body itself and is gentle on the skin. Our measurements show the protective effect of hydrogels on antibacterial peptides. Peptides break down when bound. “It will be much slower,” said Edvin Blomstrand, a PhD student in the Department of Chemistry and Chemistry at Chalmers and one of the main authors of this article.

“We were hoping for good results, but we were really positively surprised at how effective the material proved,” adds Martin Anderson.

According to researchers, this new material is the first medical device to successfully use an antimicrobial peptide in a clinically and commercially viable way. There are many diverse and promising opportunities for clinical application.

Start-up Amferia moves research from lab to market

In recent years, basic research on antibacterial peptide hydrogels has been conducted in parallel with the commercial development of innovation by the spin-off company Amferia AB.

The company was founded in 2018 by Martin Andersson, along with Saba Atefyekta and Anand Kumar Rajasekharan, who advocated papers at the Chalmers University of Technology and Chemistry.

The materials and ideas currently being developed as antibacterial wound patches have attracted worldwide attention, attracted significant investment and won several awards. The company is focused on bringing materials to market so that it can benefit the wider community.

Ongoing clinical research is needed before new materials can benefit hospitals and patients. CE marking of the material is expected to be completed in 2022. In addition, a wound patch version of the new material is being tested in veterinary care to treat pets. Amferia AB is already working with many veterinary clinics throughout Europe where hydrogels are currently being tested.

“Amphelia recently entered into a strategic partnership with Sweden’s largest distributor of premium medical and diagnostic equipment to jointly launch these wound treatment products for the Swedish veterinary market in 2021,” said Martin Anderson. Stated.

Details of antibacterial peptides and new materials

The beneficial properties of antimicrobial peptides have been known for decades, and thousands of different varieties have been discovered that occur in the natural immune system of humans, animals, and plants. Researchers have long attempted to mimic its natural function to prevent and treat infections without the use of traditional antibiotics. However, the success of clinical use has proven to be elusive, as peptides are degraded upon contact with blood and other body fluids.

Researchers knew that smart new solutions were needed to protect peptides from degradation. The new material in this study has been shown to work very well, allowing peptides to be applied directly to body injuries and injuries, both in preventing and treating infections. The material is also non-toxic, so it can be used directly on the skin. The potential of this new material can also be seen in the flexibility offered to different types of products.

“So far, we’ve primarily envisioned materials as wound healing bandages, but we’re working on new research to explore the potential of wound healing sprays,” said Edvin Bromstrand. (ANI)

