Studies show that ecstasy and treatment can treat severe PTSD





The findings are short-term and the author acknowledges that their durability needs to be confirmed. The potential of MDMA supportive care as a new treatment for PTSD US Food and Drug Administration quickly tracks It through the regulatory process. Mind Medicine Australia co-founders Tania De Jong and Peter Hunt. Hunt says MDMA is “calm.” James Alcock The campaign to bring psychedelic supportive care to Australia PsychiatryA non-profit organization founded by retired investment banker Peter Hunt and his partner social entrepreneur Tania De Jong. It aims to develop regulatory-approved, research-backed psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy for mental illness and make it available through the healthcare system. Hunt said the first class of 47 local therapists trained to provide MDMA supportive care for PTSD is about to graduate next week. All have psychotherapy experience and include psychiatrists, psychologists, general practitioners, mental health nurses and social workers. Their 14-week course was led by world-leading researchers. Paradox PTSD The trauma is so well protected that it cannot be accessed by conventional treatment alone and is trapped. MDMA softens those defenses. “The remission rate is 5-10%, and most people with PTSD are likely to have it for the rest of their lives,” Hunt said. “Approved medications work very well, and the problem with psychotherapy is that there is a risk of being re-triggered when trying to reduce the burden of trauma on the patient. “MDMA is calm. It makes them feel supported and comfortable, so when a psychotherapist asks about the cause of the trauma, they can talk more about it. Beauty is the event that caused the trauma. The last memory of is that you can talk about it in a safe, loving and safe environment. “ Hunt said the newly announced US results are the first of two Phase 3 trials. “Their reproduction of Phase 2 results suggests that MDMA supportive care is probably on the road to being registered as a drug in the United States in 2023.” Thirty-five Australian psychiatrists now have access to both MDMA and psilocybin (a natural form of magic mushroom) to treat PTSD and depression, but schedule 9 substances under toxic standards Therefore, there are regulatory obstacles. Only Victoria has a permit system that allows the use of these treatments. In other states, doctors using them violate the criminal law of recreational drugs. Following the statement by Mind Medicine, Therapeutic Goods Department published an independent study on reschedule of medicinal use of MDMA and psilocybin. Hunt, formal, launching Caliburn Partnersr Green Hill Chairman Australia states that the large market for therapeutic psychedelics is currently growing globally.

