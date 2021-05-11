Covid-19: New South Wales reports zero new community cases for five consecutive days





New South Wales has not reported new Covid-19 cases obtained locally for the fifth consecutive day, as authorities are looking for missing links in the new infection chain reported last week.

Photo: AFP / Saeed Khan Last wednesday, state Reported its first local case More than a month has passed since a man in his 50s was tested positive, and the infection dates back to travelers returning from abroad. However, authorities have not yet identified a transmission path between them, raising concerns that the virus may have spread to the community through undiscovered cases. An unidentified Sydney man who later infected his wife with the virus gave authorities a social distance limit and forced mask on public transport in the Greater Sydney area, which is home to more than 5.3 million residents, May 17 I urged you to extend it. Officials said the man may have been infected with the virus through short contact with an unidentified infected person. New Zealand’s Ministry of Health resumed yesterday after a non-quarantine flight to the state and New Zealand was suspended. Warned Who was in Places of interest in Sydney You must follow quarantine and inspection health advice at the time specified by the authorities. In addition, they must not travel to New Zealand within 14 days of being there. According to the ministry, travelers arriving in New Zealand and in places of interest during the exposure time should immediately self-quarantine and call the health line (0800 358 5453) for advice on when to inspect. There is. Australia’s Covid-19 restraint approach, with measures such as rally control, snap lockdown, and rapid tracking systems, helped keep the number of cases relatively low. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 29,900 cases and 910 deaths have been reported. New Zealand reported 2287 confirmed cases and 26 deaths. -Reuters / RNZ

