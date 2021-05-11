CDC’s slow and cautious Covid-19 messaging seems to be momentarily off

WASHINGTON — Nearly a year ago, with concerns about how to prevent the infection of the virus that causes Covid-19, scientists rigorously disinfected the surface (for example, clouding the surface or thoroughly using bleach I was starting to conclude that cleaning) was overkill.

Scholars caveat The risk of so-called fommite infection was exaggerated. In autumn Israel And Italy It was also found that the virus could not be cultivated from the surface of the infectious disease unit in the hospital.By February of this year, Nature’s editorial board Openly urge The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will update the guidelines.

The CDC did — last month.

Advertising

That much time has passed before the country’s major public health agencies confronted issues that seemed apparent to others. But it wasn’t an almost isolated case.

After months of petition from scientists, the CDC last week acknowledged that Covid-19 could spread through small particles floating in the air — approval that came over a year later. Some experts I started warning that the virus was floating in the air. Separately, it took three months after the Covid-19 vaccine became widespread before the CDC announced its first attempt to outline activities that could be safely carried out by vaccinated people.

Advertising





When the CDC recently issued new guidelines on when people still need to wear masks, the guidelines were considered very conservative, causing a golden-time rant at the “Daily Show.”

“I know science is difficult … but who is doing messaging at the CDC?” Asked show host Trevor Noah.

Some public health professionals ask the same question. Most experts interviewed for this story say the institution is having a hard time communicating with the American people as quickly as possible using the latest scientific discoveries. And when guidance is issued, it tends to be overly cautious.

The explanation does not seem to be political interference, as it may have been under the Trump administration. Rather, “there is a particular spirit in that regard. [caution] Linawen, an emergency physician and visiting professor at George Washington University, said:

Even advocates of the CDC approach admitted that agencies were conservative and sometimes slow.

“I admit that this was a conservative approach and has always been very conservative in history,” said the American Society of Public Health, which largely defended the CDC and claimed that the American Society of Public Health was following science. Said Georges Benjamin, Secretary-General of the.

The CDC did not respond to the request for comment.

TThe problems facing the CDC are nothing new. Two former CDC directors, Tom Frieden and Rich Besser, admitted to STAT that the CDC is continuously striving to release guidance quickly, but like Benjamin, defends the agency. Did.

“In all public health crises, there have been complaints that the CDC is too late to make recommendations,” said Besser, acting director of the CDC in 2009. When. “

Nevertheless, public health officials say the conservative nature of the authorities’ approach to Covid is a significant departure from how to deal with other major public health issues such as HIV and opioid use disorders.

There, public health authorities generally accept harm reduction. We provide honest advice on how to make dangerous behavior safer, rather than completely blocking activity. For the use of injectables, it means supporting needle replacement and providing advice on cleaning the syringe. In the case of sexually transmitted diseases, it means making condoms easily accessible to people at very high risk, such as sex workers.

For Covid-19, the CDC has often emphasized simply avoiding certain activities.

Ameshua Darja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health and Security, said: “People somehow smashed into the wall what they knew about HIV, opioid use, and hepatitis C … and we’re worse off against it.”

The CDC’s “abstinence-only approach” is not as clear as travel advice.

Evidence was overwhelming for months: Americans are traveling between Covid-19, despite the possible dangers to themselves and their loved ones.

About 6.8 million Americans Traveled Via plane around Thanksgiving.The day before Christmas Eve Busiest day At the airport since the pandemic began. And by March, airports across the country were servicing one million travelers daily on a regular basis.

However, the CDC repeatedly insisted that Americans should not travel. It even discouraged vaccinated people from traveling, with March guidance explaining what they can and cannot do safely.

The CDC changed its stance on April 2nd. Authorities released guidance that day that “fully vaccinated people can travel to themselves at low risk.” However, CDC director Rochelle Walensky violated the guidelines almost immediately. At a press conference, Valensky “continues to advocate opposition to general travel as a whole.”

“In all public health crises, there have been complaints that the CDC is too late to make recommendations … This is a problem that the CDC has always addressed and will continue to address.” Rich Besser, former CDC director deputy

Other CDC guidelines have been panned as unnecessarily restrictive.

For example, the CDC’s new guidance on resuming summer camps states that everyone in the camp, including children over the age of two and fully vaccinated adults, always wear masks outdoors, except for swimming and eating. Recommended.

Guidance seemed to be separated from science. Science continues to show that the risk of catching Covid-19 outdoors is low compared to the risk of indoor infection. Researchers are still studying the Covid-19 dynamics of children, but children, especially toddlers, are thought to be less efficient at transmitting the virus than adults.

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb gives guidanceByzantine.. Libertarian publications equate it with what the government recommends. “The summer camp treats children like prisoners.” Even Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Recognized last week The guideline is “certainly conservative” and “a little strict”.

The CDC faces similar criticisms of recent guidelines on when vaccinated and unvaccinated people should wear masks.

The guidance recommends that vaccinated people continue to wear masks at crowded outdoor events and almost all types of indoor gatherings. Unvaccinated people are advised to wear masks in almost all situations, except for outdoor walks and small gatherings with fully vaccinated people.

Experts like Emory University Carlos del RioHas criticized the guidance as being too timid, and everyone from talk show organizers like Noah in the “Daily Show” to public health professionals like Linsey Marr at Virginia Tech. Complained Guidance with color-coded charts trying to explain when to wear a mask is too confusing. In an interview with STAT, even those who spoke loudly about the CDC acknowledged that the CDC’s masking guidelines could have been clearer.

“They were on the right track,” said Howard Koh, assistant secretary of health during the Obama administration. “We hope that future versions of these graphics and recommendations will be simplified and updated sooner, not later.”

PPublic health officials are worried that the CDC has issued very timid guidance, and by doing so slowly, it makes it difficult to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Experts told STAT that they were afraid that the CDC recommendations would be irrelevant to most Americans. They are also worried that guidelines such as the CDC’s advice on masking seriously underestimate the benefits of vaccination and thus risk discouraging people from firing in the first place. ..

“It looks like the turmoil is still going on. What people are looking for in the CDC is more certain,” said Glen Nowak, a 14-year veteran of the CDC’s communications department, who currently teaches at the University of Georgia. I will. Nowak added that people are asking the CDC for certainty rather than “if” and want to know “if you believe in these vaccines, why are you so afraid of these vaccines?” ..

Even former CDC director Frieden largely defended the CDC guidelines, but the CDC “needs to be good at emphasizing that sick and tired people are restricted,” STAT. Told to.

“I have sympathy for the CDC,” said Frieden, who called for the CDC guidance to be “arts and science.” “To do so requires encyclopedic knowledge of the data and a wise way to interpret the data and apply it to everyday life. Life.”

“I want simplicity when it’s not,” Frieden added.

Former Deputy CDC Director Besser also acknowledged that certain CDC guidelines, including advice on what vaccinated people can do safely, were released later than he had hoped. He attributed the slowness of the CDC to a culture of “challenge in an environment where science is incomplete, or where science may not exist at all.”

“That was one of the biggest challenges we had,” Besser said.

It is clear that the vaccine has dramatically reduced infection. However, some “breakthrough” infections are still occurring, and researchers are trying to determine the level of risk that an infected person poses to others after vaccination.Some experts, including Frieden, are still concerned that Fomit is a potentially infectious mode, and the study was still published in a peer-reviewed journal late last year. Insist Infection of vectors is possible even if it is not the primary mode of infection.

“I still don’t like touching the elevator lobby buttons,” Frieden said. “I think I was too worried last year. I might be too minimal this year.”

Advocates of the CDC have argued that government agencies should be more cautious than anticipating science, and have since been forced to withdraw their recommendations.

“The CDC wants to avoid making today’s radical new recommendations that may need to come back tomorrow,” Ko said. “They are very cautious and I respect them.”

However, those who are dissatisfied with the CDC’s approach argue that waiting more reliably is not an option.

“If their advice is too far from reality and too late, they make themselves irrelevant,” said Wen, a professor at George Washington University. “I understand that they are in a difficult position, but attention and determination come at a price.”